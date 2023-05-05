Famous TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dies By Suicide After Financial Struggles

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The TikTok community has sadly lost a beloved member.

You may have seen James Robert ‘Bobby’ Moudy’s videos as you scroll through your for you page — he was known for posting funny little clips of himself and his family, vowing in his bio he’s “just here to embarrass my daughter.” Typical dad humor! However, it comes with a heavy heart to report that after falling on hard times, the beloved creator has unfortunately died by suicide.

In a statement from close family friend Mandy Castle on a GoFundMe page, she revealed:

“Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock.”

So, so sad. What a devastating loss for the family. We can only imagine what they must be going through right now.

While the circumstances regarding his death remain unclear at the time, TMZ reported that he died at his Mississippi home. The father of three was just 46 years old, and shared daughters Kaytlin and Charleigh, as well as son Max, with his wife. Mandy added on the fundraiser’s page:

“If Bobby touched your life in any way, personally or through his fun family tik tok page, please consider helping his family through this devastating time. Whether you are able to give or not, please cover Jennifer, Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh in your prayers.”

The page has already raised over $61,000. You can donate here HERE, if you wish.

The social media star was loved by over 360,000 followers on TikTok, and had impressively accrued over 18.6 million likes. His final video, which sees his daughter imitating “annoying baseball fans,” was posted just two days before his death. Watch (below):

A day after the GoFundMe page went live, his daughter Kaytlin took to the app to post a heartfelt tribute of her own, adding in her caption:

“On April 28th my bestfriend was able to see our Heavenly Father. He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him. He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you’re hugging louie tight for us. We’re counting down the days until we see you again.”

@kaytlin_mouuuudy On April 28th my bestfriend was able to see our Heavenly Father. He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him. He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you’re hugging louie tight for us. We’re counting down the days until we see you again. ♬ original sound – kaytlin moudy

Absolutely devastating.

Fans shared their condolences in the comments of Kaytlin’s video, as well as on recent videos of Bobby’s, writing things like:

“my heart just sank. i’m so beyond sorry, i’ve been a silence follower for a couple years now and he always brought so much joy. praying for you guys!!” “How does one that brought joy & laughter to so many people he didn’t even know, also be the one struggling the hardest. praying for you & ur family” “I don’t want to believe it… rest easy, buddy.”

Jennifer “Momma Moudy,” also took to the comments of his last vid to promise:

“Y’all please keep praying for us and @kaytlin moudy we will try to update y’all soon. He loved being goofy and making friends on this app. Pray for us”

See more of his TikToks (below):

Our hearts break for the family during this unbelievable time. This is such a tough reminder that you never know what someone is going through on the inside. We are sending love to his family and friends. Share your support in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Mandy Castle/GoFundMe]