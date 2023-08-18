Kellie Pickler Breaks Her Silence Six Months After Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Death

Kellie Pickler is expressing her gratitude for all the love and support she’s received since the death of her husband, Kyle Jacobs.

As you may recall, law enforcement in Nashville received a call to the 36-year-old country singer’s home on February 17 after she and her assistant couldn’t find the 49-year-old songwriter. After arriving at the scene, officers were taken to a room the two were unable to open the door to. When cops were able to get inside, they found Kyle dead.

Police initially suspected he died by suicide, but it wasn’t until May that the Davidson County Medical Examiner officially confirmed the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A toxicology report revealed Kyle had no drugs in his system at the time of his death. However, it was discovered he did have a history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.” Heartbreaking. It must have been so hard for Kellie.

The American Idol alum hadn’t addressed Kyle’s passing since the news broke. But six months following the tragedy, she is breaking her silence to thank her fans and loved ones for helping her get through “the darkest time” in her life. Kellie said in a statement to People on Thursday:

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice. Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

The Red High Heels artist went on to share she’s “planning an intimate memorial” for her husband, as “that is what Kyle would have wanted.” She concluded her statement by signing off:

“Love & Blessings, Kellie.”

Our hearts continue to go out to Kellie. And we’re wishing her nothing but the best as she continues to grieve this loss.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

