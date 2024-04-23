See Kellie Pickler's Poignant Return To Stage After Husband Kyle Jacobs' Tragic Death

Kellie Pickler is back.

More than a year after her husband, Kyle Jacobs, died by suicide, the country music artist performed on stage for the first time on Monday night. Of course, she received a ton of love and support from the crowd at the Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline event at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Within seconds of the American Idol alum stepping out on stage in a shimmering gown, the audience jumped out of their seats to applaud. Amazing!

Despite the warm welcome, the singer was still nervous to perform again. She told the attendees:

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was not incredibly nervous right now. It’s been the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while. I will say that I am incredibly honored to be a part of honoring Miss Patsy Cline. She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music.”

To pay tribute to Patsy, Kellie chose to sing the track The Woman I Am — a song near and dear to her heart. Why? She co-wrote it with her late husband:

“My husband and I actually wrote this song together, gosh, over a decade ago. The last time I was here in the Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight. Thank you all so much for having me. Alright, I’m gonna do the best I can.”

After the speech, Kellie delivered a stellar performance. Check out the emotional moment (below):

So incredible. It’s great to see Kellie performing again. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]