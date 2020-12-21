Kelly Clarkson Talks About 'Awkward Holiday Situations' Amid Brutal Divorce

Kelly Clarkson isn’t afraid to face awkwardness head on!

The singer, who is currently going through a divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, addressed some of the various awkward situations that come up around the holidays in a new digital segment for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Expressing a preference for homemade gift-giving, the talk show host gave some insight into how she’s been coping with her increasingly contentious split. She shared:

“I love making stuff. Not only because it’s fun to create something, but also it’s, like, therapeutic. You’re just sitting there. Like, when I color with my kids, yeah I’m doing it because it’s fun with them, and they love it, and they ask me to do it, but also it’s, like, really soothing, oddly. I used to laugh at people when I saw adults with coloring books… and I didn’t get it. Now I am one of them. It’s really therapeutic and this has been a hard year.”

Elsewhere, she gave some sage advice to a viewer who used quarantining as an excuse to spend the holidays with the “fun” relatives — while accidentally letting the lie slip to the “not-so-fun” side.

Laughing, the Underneath the Tree artist said:

“Here’s the thing, don’t lie. Just own it. And then be like, ‘Look, maybe this is your opportunity to become the fun ones.’ You know? Just own it. You can’t lie. In that situation you just gotta be like, ‘Sorry it was a turd statement. I do stand by it, but yeah. Maybe let’s do something to turn it around.’ A fun little family game maybe come up with? I don’t know. But basically, you dug that hole and you’re just sitting in it. It happens to the best of us.”

The 38-year-old also had a surprising response to the age-old problem about political arguments during holiday celebrations. She explained:

“I don’t like when people say, ‘Don’t talk about faith or politics or all the big issues’… That’s how we get here. That’s how we get to 2020. ‘Cause no one talks about stuff. That doesn’t fix the problem. It doesn’t help in any way, shape or form on either side. Why would you not want to have conversations about stuff like that? Because maybe, just maybe, what I think about something isn’t really right and I didn’t really think about it in that way or vantage point or perspective.”

Hmm… should we be reading into the fact that Kelly is advocating for open communication amidst her breakup? Impossible to know!

The Voice coach added:

“That’s one reason why I love that I was born in America… People got to come here and you got to believe what you wanted to believe, and you got to who you want to be. That should be celebrated. But I do think no progress will happen, no change will happen, unless we talk about it.”

Can’t argue with that!

Ch-ch-check out the full segment (below):

