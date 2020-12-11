Kelly Clarkson Claims Estranged Husband Defrauded Her Out Of Millions -- & She Wants It All Back!

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce is getting nastier by the day, y’all!

The American Idol alum just filed legal docs to get a LOT of money back from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, who she claims defrauded her out of a fortune. Kelly submitted the docs to the California Labor Commission, claiming her ex, who also served as her personal manager, swindled her by charging exorbitant fees.

To make matters worse, the Since U Been Gone songbird also alleges the father of her children wasn’t even legally allowed to operate as a talent agent because he never obtained a license for it. Oop!

This move is the latest attack in a lengthy legal war between the soon-to-be exes. You may recall back in September when Brandon’s company (which is owned by his father, Narvel Blackstock), Starstruck Management, sued the Grammy winner, claiming she owed the company $1.4 million in commissions.

Well, it sounds like Kelly’s new filing is a counter attack to this suit — and Starstrucks’ legal team isn’t impressed. Bryan Freedman, lawyer for Starstruck, told TMZ:

“The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record… It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

Ah, yes. We can’t forget about the couple’s custody battle either! Brandon wanted their two kids to stay with him at the family’s ranch in Montana. Kelly, however, didn’t want the kids going back and forth between states, and pointed out that the children’s home has been in El Lay. The judge sided with K.Clark, and now Brandon can only see his kiddos every other weekend.

As for Brandon allegedly defrauding his estranged wife, Kelly wants all off the money back. Seeing as she’s been one of the highest earners in the music biz for a while now, and was with Brandon’s company for 13 years, it’s safe to say we’re talking about a big chunk of change here.

These latest docs echo Kelly’s earlier claims that Starstruck violated California Labor Code laws by offering her their management services without being properly licensed in that area of business. As we reported, the 38-year-old is contending their claim that she owes them a 15% commission on her gross earnings while under contract, alleging they charged her “unconscionable fees and compensation” for what she terms as being their alleged “illegal services” considering they were unlicensed. Her legal team also argues that Starstruck failed to post a schedule of their fees in their offices — another violation of California Labor Code — and failed to maintain proper records of their fees regarding services.

Yikes, this is getting messy! We hope the pair can settle their differences as civilly as possible.

