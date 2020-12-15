Kelly Clarkson Copes Through Divorce With The Help Of THIS Garth Brooks Song...

How much do y’all know about Garth Brooks‘ hit singles?!

Not much? Maybe a little?! Well, Kelly Clarkson is going overtime on the legendary country music artist’s discography right now, with one song in particular. In fact, it’s helping her get through her divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock!

Related: Kelly Claims Estranged Husband Defrauded Her Out Of Millions And She Wants It Back

On Friday, the 38-year-old American Idol alum sat down with the country music legend on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed how one of his songs had helped her process the tough divorce.

She said to Brooks, in part (below):

“So I’m going through a divorce and there’s been like a lot of books and people always give you stuff to help, especially when you have kids and stuff. and there’s so much shame and guilt, and everybody sends you stuff, and I was just kind of working through it. I couldn’t quite nail down the feeling. Like you don’t want to crap on it, like, you don’t want to say that [relationship] doesn’t count or matter, but you don’t know what to put in it because it didn’t work out like you wanted. So, anyway, I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist and The Dance came on. And I was like, ‘No, that’s the thing. That’s it.'”

Wow!

In fact, Clarkson said she was so moved by The Dance, she was recording a new song of her own inspired by Brooks’ hit!

Watch the interview (below):

And here’s The Dance, for those of you who may not be country music fans:

Powerful stuff!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]