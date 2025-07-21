Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Steals The Show During Surprise Performance At Las Vegas Residency -- WATCH!

Aw! Kelly Clarkson has the best special guest during Friday’s performance of her Studio Sessions Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum… Her daughter River Rose!

The 11-year-old joined the pop star on stage to sing a duet of her favorite song, Heartbeat Song. And it was SO good! The mother-daughter duo were literally twinning in matching t-shirts tucked into a pair of flared jeans. River’s almost as tall as the American Idol winner, too! They grow up so fast!

Related: Kelly Staffer SLAMS ‘Flaky’ Singer After Concert Cancellation! Damn!

The talk show host seemed so proud as she beamed at her mini-me throughout the song. Watch the moment in a clip posted to X (Twitter):

Adorbz!!

River did such an amazing job! We’re not surprised. The music genes run STRONG in this family! Her little brother Remy is also a pro like their mom!

Fans loved seeing the sweet moment, reacting:

“Like mom, like daughter” “They’re twinning! That’s so cute!” “This is so cute as she dedicated this song to River Rose when it first came out” “Love this ,great job you two” “Omg not River being almost as tall as her mom”

Kelly also posted a photo from the performance, writing on Instagram:

“Last night we had a very special guest, my daughter River Rose, joined us for Heartbeat Song It’s her favorite song! #StudioSessions #KellyInVegas”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

Love it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Universal Television/YouTube]