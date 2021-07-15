Kelly Clarkson Shares RARE Pic Of Kids After ‘Magical’ Disney Vacation!

Kelly Clarkson truly had the happiest time while at The Happiest Place On Earth!

To celebrate her recent vacation, the talk show host uploaded a rare photo of her kids, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, inside a Star Wars attraction at Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday! In the family photo, the group stands in front of a row of Stormtroopers, while the momma referenced the film series in her caption, writing:

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.”

Related: You Can NOT Unhear Kelly Clarkson’s Concert Bathroom Story

She then added a sweet reflection on the great trip with her little ones, whom she co-parents with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock amid a very contentious divorce, expressing:

“We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney ”

See the ADORABLE snapshot (below)!!

Wow — River and Remington truly look like the singer’s mini-mes!! So great to see them having fun amid all the family drama! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]