Kelly Clarkson Wants Out! Singer's Lawyer Asks Judge To Grant Divorce Request Now; Will Determine Custody Later

Kelly Clarkson wants out, like, RIGHT now!

The American Idol champ and singer-turned-daytime TV talk show host is getting her own head start on the Fourth of July holiday weekend by hopefully soon becoming a single gal once again amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

According to TMZ, the singer’s powerhouse divorce attorney Laura Wasser filed new legal docs on Friday that officially ask the judge to grant Kelly’s request for a divorce — making the split itself official. Now, with this quickie-type petition for divorce, it would still leave open important other things to be decided at a later date: namely money, property split, and the most important of all in a child custody agreement.

FWIW, the media outlet claims that “it seems there won’t be an issue” regarding either child custody or spousal support, though, which could make the entire process a little bit easier. For now, Kelly has primary physical custody at least on a temporary basis, after Brandon moved permanently to Montana — and that temporary order is “expected to become permanent” to keep the kids within their current lifestyle in Los Angeles.

As for Brandon and Kelly, this new divorce petition centers on the couple’s prenup, which Blackstock has challenged, claiming it is invalid. Millions of dollars are on the line with that, and a judge still hasn’t yet ruled on its validity, so that issue is very much still up in the air.

Spousal support, too, seems fairly simple with Brandon due support from Kelly through 2023 — or the time of half the length of the marriage. Of course, the couple was married back in 2014, and has two kids together, both of which it sounds like will be staying full-time with Kelly down in El Lay.

Real estate-wise, Kelly just bought a home in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles, not far at all from the Burbank studios where she films her talk show. Clearly, she’s ready to settle into that life — both professionally and personally — and it’s no wonder she wants to move along from this nasty divorce as best (and as quickly!) as she can.

