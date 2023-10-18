Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Serious Weight Loss After Difficult Divorce & NYC Move!

Kelly Clarkson has made fans’ jaws drop!

During several recent public appearances, the 41-year-old singer unveiled a total body transformation. She first showed off her weight loss last week when she posted pictures of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sporting a black lace top and pants. And you guys, she looked stunning!!! See (below):

Wow!!! She looks so happy!

Then, the Since U Been Gone artist continued to flaunt her new body while attending Audacy’s 10th Annual We Can Survive concert on Saturday and then during The Kelly Clarkson Show this week. Ch-ch-check some of the pics (below):

She’s radiating joy! Amazing!

Following her big reveal, fans have been applauding the songstress and begging for the secrets to her new “revenge” body. We can imagine her nasty divorce from Brandon Blackstock and a big move across the country to New York City helped! But of course, some people are speculating Kelly used Ozempic, the popular type-2 diabetes drug, to achieve her slim figure. See some of the comments left on her posts (below):

“You look amazing. What is your secret???” “Girl…..can I say that you have always looked stunning….but Yes! YES! YES! FOR THIS LOOK! Love the outfit, hair and that big smile. You look like a million bucks!” “This is how revenge is done” “Guuuurl look at all that weight you’ve lost!!! So proud of you!!!!!!” “You look absolutely gorgeous! Get em girl! Welcome back!” “Kelly you look great and you have a new sparkle. Congratulations!!”

At this time, Kelly hasn’t addressed her weight loss. But without a doubt, she seems to be in such a better place following her breakup and big move! We love to see it!

Reactions? Let us know!

