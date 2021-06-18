Kelly Dodd Is Getting Absolutely DEMOLISHED Online By This Shahs Of Sunset Star! LOOK!

The battle is ON!

Kelly Dodd is fighting everybody right now in the days after it was first announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County next season. For one, as we’ve reported on Thursday, Dodd got into a notable skirmish with fellow RHOC cast-off Braunwyn Windham-Burke, trying to pin her own firing on Braunwyn.

And now, Kelly is going after the star of ANOTHER Bravo show: Shahs of Sunset OG Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi! WTF?!

Kelly and GG have been going at it for more than 24 straight hours now, popping up across social media networks, commenting boxes, and video posts with diatribes slamming each other. Honestly, its made for great entertainment!

The whole thing started when GG commented on an official Bravo post on Instagram about Heather Dubrow‘s triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Of course, as we noted regarding the firings (above), Dubrow’s comeback comes at the expense of Dodd and Windham-Burke.

And so when GG wrote in the comments that she was “sooo glad KD is gone, sorry not sorry,” well, it was bound to incur the wrath of The Dodd!

See that moment go down in a series of snaps proving the beginning of the altercation (below):

GG knew damn well what she was doing even just by commenting in the first place, of course, but credit goes to her for also adding this when a commenter called her out over her Dubrow defense (below):

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had my fair share of f**k ups, but there needs to be growth and some change towards a better good. I don’t like insecure bullies who thrive off of belittling others. Out with the ass and in with the class!”

Very true!

Kelly couldn’t resist clapping back at that point, first going to Page Six and trying her hand at the Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” defense by saying (below):

“I don’t know who this woman is. I don’t watch that show. Unfortunately, there are a lot of haters in the world. Fortunately, I get far more love than hate. I choose to focus on the thousands and thousands of well-wishes and messages of support I’ve already received today.”

Sure, girl. Sure.

So if that’s the case, why’d Kelly then pop up on Twitter with another comment, too?

That ghoul chick sounds like Vicki .. lmfao ???? — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) June 17, 2021

If you really don’t know GG, and she really doesn’t matter to you, just ignore her!

But we all know that’s not how this works. GG got under Kelly’s skin!

And after Kelly’s tweet referencing former RHOC mainstay Vicki Gunvalson, GG went OFF with an IG video response:

“So apparently, Kelly Dodd wants to talk a little bit of s**t and say she doesn’t know my show, she’s never seen it, doesn’t know who I am. No problem, that’s OK. It’s probably why you’re not even on Bravo anymore because if you don’t know your own Bravo family, you don’t belong in the Bravo family. I’ve been on Bravo a long time before you, and guess what, I’m gonna be on a long time after you. I’m an OG on my show, I’m a starter of my show and I will be a closer of my show. It won’t be the other way around, believe that, Miss Dodd. Enjoy your Fox News life, bye.”

OUCH!!!

Here’s the full vid:

DAYUM!

For some reason, Kelly’s Friday morning response to that earth-shattering takedown was… to claim she won the argument (Kelly, we thought you didn’t know her?) and hand GG a meme shirt:

You need to wear this GG!! I’m Mexican who’s the racist ! You came after me first !! Racist! pic.twitter.com/r7rM1lCpKY — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) June 18, 2021

This is super-cringe baby boomer energy on Kelly’s part, not gonna lie.

Stop making yourself look so old and out of touch, gurl!

By Friday morning, GG had returned with another knockout blow, as you can see (below):

And so it goes!

It’s a lot to take in, honestly, and the fight rages on even as we type this, but something tells us it’s pretty clear already who the winner is… And who the whiner is… LOLz!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on this whole thing down in the comments (below)!

