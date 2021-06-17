Newly Axed RHOC Stars Are FIGHTING Over Their Firing! See The Furious Leaked Text Messages!

Even OFF the show, they can’t stop the drama!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd aren’t exactly leaving each other on good terms or anything, especially after each was removed from the Real Housewives of Orange County in a major shakeup we previously reported on Wednesday.

Related: Andy Cohen Discusses The ‘RHOC’ Future Of Kelly And MANY Other Bravo Stars

On Thursday morning, in a particularly testy text message exchange shared by Dodd on Instagram, the longtime controversial Housewives alum accused Windham-Burke of getting her fired from the cash cow show.

As you can see (below), the screenshotted text messages show Windham-Burke reached out with an olive branch after the firing.

Dodd, however, was not having it, writing back:

“This was your fault. We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political woke BS.”

Whoa!

Wow!

You’ll also notice she calls her former co-star “a horrible person” and “a terrible mother” and says she “treated everyone like s**t.” Damn.

Clearly, Dodd is taking exception to what she terms are “lies” about her, specifically regarding social issues like racism and homophobia. And there’s a parting shot with those “phony storylines” she mentions in those texts, too!

Ouch!!!

And now, Windham-Burke is responding.

In a statement she delivered to Page Six on Thursday morning, the 43-year-old mom of seven children spoke about her bitter reality TV rival, saying:

“You just have to laugh at this point — only Kelly Dodd would post screenshots of her own texts that make her look wildly immature. I guess that’s what being bitter is like, and I tried to empathize with her, as you can see.”

Such a classic Housewives fight! It’s tough to imagine this will be the last one — ever — not for these two!

Related: New ‘Real Housewives’ Style Show Following Women In Country Music Reportedly In The Works

And while things are heated AF right now, Windham-Burke also shared one more part of a statement that, surprisingly, seemed to be shockingly optimistic when it came to possibly reconciling with her longtime neighbor in the O.C.:

“I’m a big believer in growing and changing, and second chances (or in this case 10th or 11th chance). At the end of the day, it’s just a tv show and we are still neighbors.”

Whoa! An unexpected time to be taking the high road, for sure…

Regardless of whatever possible reconciliation these two may have in the future, they’ll have to do it (or not) off the air. Along with one-season cast member Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, Braunwyn and Kelly are DUNZO on the popular Bravo franchise that, to be honest, has long since needed a shakeup.

Related: Andy Cohen Reacts To Jen Shah’s Arrest, Calls It ‘Ratings Gold’ For His Reality TV Series!

What do U make of their feud here, Perezcious readers? Kelly is clearly bitter AF about it right now. Does she have a right to be?? And do you really think Braunwyn is trying ot take the high road, or is it all just self-serving??

Sound OFF about all this with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kelly Dodd/Instagram/Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram]