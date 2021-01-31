RHOC's Kelly Dodd Canned By Positive Beverage Amid Multiple Scandals!

What goes around comes back around!

As we previously reported, Kelly Dodd has done some incredibly problematic things over the past couple of months. On her social media accounts, she has made some extremely insensitive comments about the coronavirus pandemic on multiple occasions. The television personality has not taken the pandemic seriously at all! And, on the season 15 reunion of Real Housewives of Orange County, she has yet again claimed to be Black when (spoiler alert) she is not! Of course, this is just naming a few incidents.

Now, it looks like everything has caught up to the reality star as she has been fired from her company, Positive Beverage. SHOCKER! Not.

In case you didn’t know, Dodd had been involved with the company for at least the last two years as an investor and fan. She first announced she’d purchased a stake in the vitamin-infused water company almost exactly two years ago, in February 2019.

But now, the tide has turned.

In a statement, the company’s head of brand, Zach Muchnick, said:

“Our core values of wellness, community, diversity, and inclusion should be reflected by our brand and anyone associated with it. It has become clear over the past few months that Kelly’s controversial views and opinions have distracted from our primary objectives, so effective today, we are no longer affiliated with Kelly Dodd-Leventhal.”

The CEO, Shannon Argyros, also added:

“We welcome all people — however they are and whatever they are passionate about — to Positive Beverage,” says CEO, Shannon Argyros, “but there must always be an underlying layer of respect. Unfortunately, we feel Kelly’s stance is no longer congruent with our core values. We appreciate her contributions during our affiliation, and she will always be a part of Positive Beverage’s history, but we do not align with her opinions or global views while we uphold our own values.”

Whelp, we can’t say we are surprised or that sorry for you, Kelly!

And, it looks like the television personality might be let go from one of her other ventures, too. Rumors started spreading that she could get fired from RHOC after executive producer Andy Cohen mentioned on Twitter that he wanted to recast the show.

I think you mean reBOOT — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 28, 2021

However, the 45-year-old shot down the speculations on Friday, tweeting:

“No, I am not fired !!! Contacts haven’t come out yet !”

She then added, accusing Vicki Gunvalson of starting the rumors.

“Vicki stop being a hater.”

No I am not fired !!! Contacts haven’t come out yet ! Vicki stop being a hater .. — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) January 29, 2021

Ah yes, it’s certainly been quite the last few months for her, hasn’t it, Perezcious readers? One thing after another, after another, after another… What do U think about Positive Beverage firing Kelly? Let us know in the comments (below)!

