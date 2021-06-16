Big RHOC Shakeup! Kelly Dodd & Others Out -- But Heather Dubrow Is Coming Back!

Out with the old, in with the new! Or is it, Out with the new, in with the old?

Because Real Housewives of Orange County has seen the last of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, AND Elizabeth Lyn Vargas! Bravo announced the big news on Wednesday, a representative confirming they declined to renew the ladies’ contracts.

Many fans will find the news of Dodd’s removal exciting since so many had been pushing for that ever since the star made some very controversial comments near the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

At one point in 2020, she referred to COVID-19 as “God’s way of thinning the herd,” but quickly apologized for her remarks once backlash sparked. Unfortunately, she didn’t take the criticism to heart because she was soon caught in a video saying “cheers” after someone toasted, “to super-spreaders.” A friend in the background was also heard fake coughing before adding, “spread that s**t.”

The TV personality was then fired from a deal with Positive Beverage, a company she helped get off the ground. But still, things got worse. Kelly was also caught wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat that many felt made light of the Black Lives Matter movement. So not cool!

The 45-year-old is apparently still looking on the bright side, addressing her exit on the show to Twitter followers:

The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future #RHOC

Windham-Burke was a more recent “Housewife,” only joining the show two seasons ago. She certainly sounds the most disappointed to be leaving the small screen, telling People she is “incredibly sad” and that she “loved every moment.” The momma couldn’t help reflect on her eventful seasons, sharing:

“[I] am so proud of my time on the show — the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV.”

Unique to her, Braunwyn’s time was also historic!

“And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise’s history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month.”

Certainly is! Bummer fans won’t get to see more of her journey on-screen. Newcomer Vargas, who was booted after just one season (harsh!) also addressed the firing, posting on Instagram:

“COVID 2020 was a very unfortunate and tough year for all of us during filming but we made it happen and I’m very proud of what we accomplished as a team. Despite filming during COVID and not really getting to know all the ladies fully, this past year has been the most extraordinary, amazing and beautiful experience of my life. I am so proud of the work we have done and the friendships we were able to build.”

But that’s not all!

While fans have to say goodbye (for better or worse) to these three faces, they’ll get to welcome back a former fan favorite, Heather Dubrow! After starring in seasons 7 through 11, she’s officially returning for Season 16! Cast members Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson have also renewed their contracts, with two newbies joining the pack. Page Six learned one is an “unknown” wealthy Black woman! Can’t wait to meet her!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are YOU sad to see these celebs go or are you ready for some fresh faces?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

