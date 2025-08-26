Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sydney Sweeney Gets A LOT Of Inappropriate DMs -- Here's What She Thinks About Most Of 'Em... Justin Bieber Pissed Off Hailey With His Latest Thirst Traps! Oh No! Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets 'Double Chin' Surgery! See The Before & After Pics AND Her Clapback To Critics! HOLY S**T! Noah Centineo Is Shirtless & RIPPED For Street Fighter Role! Jeffrey Dean Morgan Addresses WILD Viral Theory That He Masturbates 20 TIMES A WEEK! Cruz & David Beckham Have A Matching Speedo Moment On Vacation! Hot! Britney Spears Just Posted A Totally Nude Pic -- LOOK! You Have GOT To See The Dramatic Transformation Of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Christopher! Whoa! Halsey Slams Fans Who Are Boycotting Film Americana Because Of Co-Star Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Controversy! Amanda Bynes Shows Off New Look After Undergoing THIS Cosmetic Procedure! Kim Cattrall Throws MORE Shade At And Just Like That… Cancellation! Maddie Ziegler's Sister Kenzie Got The Craziest Tattoos! This HAS To Be A Prank, Right?!

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne RIPS ‘Disrespectful Dirtbag’ Becky Lynch Over Ozzy Insults On WWE

Kelly Osbourne RIPS ‘Disrespectful Dirtbag’ Becky Lynch Over Ozzy Insults On WWE

Kelly Osbourne is NOT happy about the comments Becky Lynch had to say about her father!

During the WWE’s Monday Night Raw event in Birmingham — Ozzy Osbourne’s hometown — pro wrestler Becky Lynch got REALLY fired up. While coming face-to-face with Nikki Bella, no one was safe! Not even a recently deceased rock legend! She said:

“I’m not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

Related: Ozzy’s Bandmate Felt Like His Ghost Was At Funeral — Messing With Daughter Kelly!

YIKES. You can see the clip (below):

Kelly quickly caught wind of the shade and took to her Instagram Story to absolutely RIP the entertainer. She wrote on Tuesday:

“[Becky Lynch] you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever shame on the @WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

See (below):

Kelly Osbourne slams Becky Lynch
(c) Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Oof. Major fighting words!! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via The Osbournes & WWE/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 26, 2025 10:50am PDT

Share This