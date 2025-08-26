Kelly Osbourne RIPS ‘Disrespectful Dirtbag’ Becky Lynch Over Ozzy Insults On WWE

Kelly Osbourne is NOT happy about the comments Becky Lynch had to say about her father!

During the WWE’s Monday Night Raw event in Birmingham — Ozzy Osbourne’s hometown — pro wrestler Becky Lynch got REALLY fired up. While coming face-to-face with Nikki Bella, no one was safe! Not even a recently deceased rock legend! She said:

“I’m not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

YIKES. You can see the clip (below):

Becky Lynch: The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne he had the good sense to move to LA. Because if I lived I Birmingham I’d die too Naaaah Becky is unhinged #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/EIJcmRWfKY — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) August 25, 2025

Kelly quickly caught wind of the shade and took to her Instagram Story to absolutely RIP the entertainer. She wrote on Tuesday:

“[Becky Lynch] you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever shame on the @WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

See (below):

Oof. Major fighting words!! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers??

