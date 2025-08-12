Ozzy Osbourne's Bandmate Felt Like His Ghost Was At Funeral -- Messing With Daughter Kelly!

Ozzy Osbourne pulled one last prank before he was laid to rest.

The legendary metal singer once wrote in a column for The Times back in 2011 that when he died, he wanted more of a “celebration, not a mope-fest” for a funeral, complete with “pranks” and music that makes his family “happy.” And that is what Ozzy got! He made sure of it!

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, who was a longtime member of the rock star’s backing band from 1996 to 2003, opened up on SiriusXM‘s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk last Thursday about the private funeral, which happened shortly after Ozzy died from a heart attack on July 22. It was, of course, an emotional day for Ozzy’s loved ones. However, there were also moments of levity during the ceremony, including one involving the Crazy Train artist’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne. Robert shared that while the 40-year-old television personality was performing at the funeral, it felt like Ozzy’s ghost was trying to mess with her! What!

He said:

“It had been raining at the beginning of the service… and then as it sort of progressed through the service, the weather would change and different things would happen. When Kelly was singing, her lyrics flew. Like the wind blew her lyrics away. It was almost like Ozzy was having fun with her.”

We expect nothing less from The Prince of Darkness. And while it rained at the beginning of the service, the weather changed again when Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler delivered a eulogy. Robert recalled:

“Geezer broke down in tears. He had a hard time, obviously, speaking. And then he came back up and he delivered an amazing eulogy. The sun actually came out, and then it was beautiful from that moment on.”

Although Robert noted there “were a lot of tears,” as expected, he found there were also some “very magical moments” that day:

“It was a small group of people but it was very, very beautiful… It was very sad, but at the same time, some of the speeches were, as you could imagine, pretty funny. People sharing stories and all of a sudden there’s laughter, and ‘I remember this, I remember that.’ There’s so many stories. It felt like there was closure from this. And I’m glad that we went. My wife Chloe and I went and shared that and we were able to have that moment with the family.”

It sounds like Ozzy got exactly what he wanted. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

