Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Underwent Gastric Sleeve Surgery — But THIS Surprising Procedure Is Responsible For Her Transformation!

In the journey to becoming comfortable and confident in your body, there’s no one “right way” to achieve it. In fact, for Kelly Osbourne, it sounds like there were a couple ways!

Earlier this month, the television personality confirmed she’d lost 85 lbs. At the time it seemed like a sudden quarantine transformation, but Osbourne revealed on the podcast Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that her fit physique was the culmination of a two year journey — one that began with surgery.

She said:

“I had surgery; I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say. … I did it. I’m proud of it. They can suck s**t. I did the gastric sleeve. … I got that almost 2 years ago. … I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Kelly went on to explain:

“All it does is change the shape of your stomach… I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had: I didn’t have a gastric bypass. The kind of surgery I had, if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction.”

The main thing the surgery did for Kelly was less about stomach size though. She detailed:

“What people don’t realize is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat which is a huge problem for me. All it is, is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

As Kelly suggested, gastric sleeve surgery is NOT a cure all for addiction issues or disordered eating (both can still very much be an issue post-op). But the former Fashion Police co-host has clearly done the work for her sobriety and her health, on top of the successful surgery. She definitely has a lot to be proud of!

That being said, it wasn’t the gastric sleeve transformation that got everyone’s attention. The 35-year-old said that people only noticed a change after she was recently treated for TMJ, an intense joint pain in the jaw. She shared:

“One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything. I found out it’s called buccal fat. It changed everything on my face!”

It certainly did! She’s a whole new her!

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter also made a point that she had to prioritize her mental health first in order to pursue her fitness journey and figure out where she was going in life, which she called “a long process.” We’re so glad she’s on the other side of it!

However, on this side, she has a new perspective on the industry she’s been a part of most of her life. She stated:

“My weight loss made me resentful at Hollywood. So f**king resentful. Because when I was fat, I was invisible. They didn’t want to work with me, they didn’t want to do anything with me. … Now in retrospect, I know exactly who I’ll work with and who I won’t. Because I know who called me fat, I know who didn’t want to work with me. I know exactly who said it. I’ve got really thick skin, but I take that, and I put it into my memory bank. I remember what you said about me, and that’s the best revenge.”

Good for you, girl! We’d love to see Kelly shake things up in Hollywood!

