Oops! Kelly Stafford Apologizes To Husband Matthew’s Former Backup QB For Crazy Hookup Story Going Viral!

Kelly Stafford is really regretting telling THAT dating story!

If you missed it, Matthew Stafford‘s wife just went viral for revealing on the Off The Vine podcast this week that she hooked up with the football player’s backup quarterback at the University of Georgia specifically to make Matthew jealous during an on-again, off-again romance. It worked, and they’ve been happily together ever since. But that’s not the juicy deets that fans cared about! Since the story gained traction online, sleuths have been trying to figure out who the other football player was, and they think they found him in Joe Cox. Joe played for the Bulldogs along with Stafford, and so everyone started guessing he was the dude in the story. But now, Kelly is clapping back!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the NFL wifey actually apologized to the backup QB — now a football coach — for accidentally dragging him into this mess. Alongside a photo of Joe, his wife Erica, and their kids, she wrote:

“To this beautiful fam … I am sorry for the media story that happened last week that made its way into your lives. You had ZERO involvement in what I spoke about and, in fact, it was y’all’s relationship in college that I looked up to and wanted for me and Matthew.”

She added:

“You were the couple that everyone thinks Matthew and I was. y’all were the UGA QB and cheerleader that met and never let go. I love y’all.”

Aw! That’s sweet! But the real suitor’s name remains a mystery since she was quick to deny Joe’s involvement!

In a second post, Kelly went on to say that she normally wouldn’t discuss the viral reactions to her story, but that she felt inclined to speak out because of the way it was hurting others. She shared:

“If it didn’t affect others, I wouldn’t even address it because it was so comical the way things were twisted. It was 16 years ago and if you asked both Matthew and I if we would change anything we did back then … Nope. But we appreciate the laughs.”

At least she’s able to laugh about it! See all her statements on this ordeal (below):

We’re sure that she never expected this story to go so nuts online! But these days, folks are always looking for a good mystery to solve! Can you blame ’em for trying to unpack this love triangle more?? Now, we wonder how Kelly’s hubby — or better yet, the real backup QB — feels about it! Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

