Billy Ray Cyrus Denies Domestic Violence Allegations -- Claims Firerose Physically Abused HIM!

Billy Ray Cyrus is denying the accusations from his estranged wife, Firerose — and dropping some of his own!

As Perezcious readers know, Billy Ray specifically cited “inappropriate marital conduct” in his divorce filing last month. We later learned he likely meant cheating! A source told Us Weekly the country music singer accused Firerose of being unfaithful. She denied the inappropriate marital conduct allegations and said Billy Ray was the one who acted inappropriately. How so? He allegedly subjected her to “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse.” Now, Billy Ray has fired back at his estranged wife — claiming she was the abusive one in the relationship.

In new court documents filed in Tennessee on Monday and obtained by People, the 62-year-old singer claimed she physically, verbally, and emotionally abused him. Whoa!! The docs stated:

“While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused. Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant.”

Billy Ray supposedly has a witness, too! He claimed his manager, Scott Adkins, saw the abuse from Firerose — though the docs did not provide any more details. In the documents, the Hannah Montana alum went on to deny the “mind boggling” allegations that he was abusive toward Firerose. Billy Ray included evidence he feels proves his innocence in the form of a note from his much younger bride that said:

“I am so sorry. … Please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but I need you on my side.”

So, as we previously reported, he questioned Firerose about her last name before their split. Her real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges. However, “Hodges” is not the last name she got from her family. Nope, it was actually her ex-husband’s! So, Billy Ray accused her of “knowingly, willfully and intentionally” committing fraud in order to obtain and use his famous last name in the filing, as she lied about having never been married before!

But let’s rewind for a second. When the Achy Breaky Heart artist confronted Firerose about her last name, he claimed in the new filing that she threatened to ruin his career if he ever tried to divorce her by telling the public he broke up with her because she needed a double mastectomy.

Whoa!

And get this… In her previous complaint, Firerose did claim the musician filed for divorce less than 24 hours before she was supposed to undergo a preventative double mastectomy. She said she was diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in early 2020, and her doctors “highly recommended” she undergo the procedure as early as March of this year. However, she scheduled the surgery for May 24.

As her operation inched closer and closer, Firerose claimed Billy Ray “continuously launched verbal assaults” and threatened to kick her out of their house and file for divorce. Ultimately, she was forced to postpone her surgery “indefinitely” after the split since she had nowhere to live — and he no longer would pay for it. For his part, Billy claimed in the new filing that Firerose knew she was a carrier for the BRCA1 gene mutation for four years. But him? He allegedly had no idea about it until after their marriage. Hmm.

Firerose wasted no time in hitting back at the latest accusations, though! An unnamed rep told the outlet that the only people supporting Billy Ray’s “false claims” are “on his payroll, whose credibility is questionable.” They added that “the audacity to question a BRCA-positive women’s decision to undergo a preventative surgery” proves the “cruel manipulation” she experienced with her estranged husband. Yikes. Just when we thought their divorce couldn’t get nastier… it sure has. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

