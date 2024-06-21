NFL Star Matthew Stafford's Wife Hooked Up With His Backup QB To Make Him Jealous -- And It Worked!

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly almost didn’t end up together… because she was hooking up with his teammate!!

In last Tuesday’s episode of the Off The Vine podcast with host Kaitlyn Bristowe, the NFL star’s wife recalled how their romance “started out horrible.” Oh no! The 35-year-old explained that it “wasn’t that cute of a relationship at first.” Mostly because Matthew wasn’t ready to settle down. The pair first met before school started at the University of Georgia because he was a football player and she was a cheerleader. Classic!

They instantly had chemistry, but the QB was more interested in “casual dating” at first, she joked:

“I didn’t know what that was.”

Thus began an on-and-off romance — and her fling with Matthew’s competition!! She shared:

“I hated him. I loved him. I dated the backup [quarterback] to piss him off.”

OMG!

Kelly revealed that she went for Stafford’s “bad boy” teammate who lived in the same dorm as Matthew, so he was always privy to her late-night hangs with the backup player. And eventually, the “Southern gentleman” got jealous of all the time that she was spending with the backup quarterback!! She dished:

“He would see my car there. And so at one point, he waited, and followed me out and got in my car and wouldn’t get out. I was like, ‘Get out of my car,’ and he’s like, ‘He’s not right for you.’ And I’m like you, ‘You can’t tell me that.'”

But, secretly, this was all her master plan! She teased:

“I was like, ‘This is amazing, it’s working!'”

LMFAO!

She totally played the other QB just to get Matthew’s attention! The lovebirds have now been married since 2015 and share daughters Chandler, 6, Sawyer, 6, Hunter, 5, and Tyler, 3. So, it definitely worked out for the best! Even though she doesn’t think anyone could have predicted this outcome that she got from it! Kelly laughed:

“I think if you ask anyone who knew us at Georgia if they thought we would have ended up together, four kids, they would have laughed their asses off. I think I would have laughed my ass off at that.”

Hah! But it was meant to be! See the full ep (below)!

That’s actually incredible! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Los Angeles Rams/YouTube & Kelly Stafford/Instagram]