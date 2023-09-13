Fans Think Kelsea Ballerini Used ‘Sorcery’ In Stunning Outfit Change At The VMAs!

Kelsea Ballerini may have stolen the show at the 2023 MTV VMAs!

The country pop singer owned the stage during Tuesday night’s music celebration at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and fans can’t get over her performance! The blonde bombshell took to the stage in an elegant white dress while singing her hit song Penthouse, but the real jaw-dropping moment came at the crescendo of her performance, when smoke and some savvy flashes of light momentarily obstructed the audience’s view — before she reemerged in an entirely different outfit, a black mini dress! See the stunning feat (below):

Whoa! Major Wonder Woman vibes!

Fans were stunned at the quick move, taking to X (Twitter) to ponder over how exactly she pulled it off. See some of the best reactions (below):

I need someone to explain this Kelsea Ballerini sorcery to me #MTVVMAs pic.twitter.com/IbXvKMEauq — Matt Galka (@MattGalka) September 13, 2023

i think i might need to start listening to kelsea ballerini because her vmas performance was so beautiful — sophie ???????? (@ssophiesversion) September 13, 2023

Yeahhh imma need Kelsea Ballerini to tell us how she did that outfit change — Brianna ???? (@vivabri) September 13, 2023

The Mountain with a View singer also blessed fans with a third look, as she walked the carpet in a stunning red ensemble alongside boyfriend Chase Stokes. The Outer Banks star matched in a red blazer over a black shirt and white pants — a nod to all three of her outfits. See (below):

This was Kelsea’s FIRST VMAs performance — which also landed on her 30th birthday!

