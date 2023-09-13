What REALLY Happened Between Justin Timberlake & Megan Thee Stallion Backstage At VMAs!

Justin Timberlake just can’t help ruffling feathers with female music icons, can he?!

The *NSYNC star made a splash by reuniting with his fellow boy band members at Tuesday night’s 2023 MTV Video Music Awards — but it was actually a backstage run-in with Megan Thee Stallion that had the internet riled up!

Live feed footage during the show caught the SexyBack crooner approaching the rapper in a crowded room while she was getting a last-minute hair touch-up. Justin leaned in and interrupted the glam session, appearing to say something to the 28-year-old, who quickly started waving her finger around while yelling something before turning away looking angry. Instantly, the internet suspected they witnessed the origins of the next big celebrity feud!!

Footage going viral of Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/1vvKKSrlRV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2023

Something was definitely going down!

But was it problematic or not? We’ve got answers!

According to an eyewitness who chatted with Variety after the fact, the musicians did NOT get into an argument and there was “zero fight.” Instead, they explained:

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said, ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.'”

Hah! The confidant called the whole thing “very cute.”

And another insider told Page Six “Meg loves Justin” and is a huge fan. As for her animated body language? They claimed:

“She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

A second source had a slightly different take on the situation, sharing:

“Megan didn’t want this to be the first meeting with Justin Timberlake so said, ‘Not now.'”

Girl, we get it! It’s JT! We’d want a “proper” meet ‘n greet, too! LOLz!

We’re glad to know nothing dramatic was going on… we hope!

