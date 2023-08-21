Got A Tip?

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Shares CUTEST Video Of Her Preparing For 1st Date With BF Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini gets nervous for a first date just like everybody else!

On Saturday, the 29-year-old shared never-before-seen footage on TikTok hyping herself up for a date night… with Chase Stokes! The clip, of course, came as a major throwback as the two first sparked romance rumors back in January — five months after the Miss Me More singer filed for divorce from her ex-husband Morgan Evans.

In the 30 second clip, the blonde cutely modeled her first date look for a friend as she waited for the Outer Banks actor to pick her up. She sported a black mini dress with spaghetti straps and a floral print, cowboy boots, and an elegant half ‘do hairstyle. She said:

“Here’s the look with the boots. We’ve got the hair clip, because we’re trying to be a cool girl. He’s picking me up and we’re going to a sushi place.”

She promised her friend in the video, “I’ll call you tomorrow with the full update,” before reassuring herself:

“I can do this, I can do this. It’s just a date. You just go and you eat food and you talk about things that you do.”

The whole clip was set to her own song, How Do I Do This. See the full thing (below):

@kelseaballerini

happy weekend heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase ???????? #howdoidothis #rollingupthewelcomemat

♬ How Do I Do This – Kelsea Ballerini

So cute! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram/TikTok & Chase Stokes/Instagram]

Aug 21, 2023 08:13am PDT

