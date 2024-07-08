Kendall Jenner Goes Nude On Instagram -- What Does Thirst Trap Mean For Rekindled Bad Bunny Romance?!

Kendall Jenner is baring it all… AGAIN!

On Sunday, the 28-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to deliver an AH-Mazing totally nude (though tastefully shot) picture of herself sunbathing!

But wait a second… haven’t we seen that photo before?! If your brain tipped you off on a re-run, you’re absolutely correct! We actually have seen that snap before. More than two YEARS before, to be exact!

The first time Kenny shared that booty-focused sunbathing snap was a week after her (first) split from NBA boyfriend Devin Booker was announced! She went on IG and thirst trapped to end all thirst traps with those incredible curves, long legs, and perfect skin! See the proof (below):

And now, she’s doing it again! So, uh, considering the first nude snap popped up in June 2022 just days after she walked away from Devin, it leaves us to wonder: is everything going OK between her and Bad Bunny right now?! Or is she thirst trapping again with a re-run of a two-year-old breakup pic because she just nixed things with him or something, too??? It’d be a hell of a coincidence if not! Just saying!

What do U think about this curious timing and recycled post, Perezcious readers?! Relationship troubles on the horizon for Kenny and the Puerto Rican superstar?! Or nah?? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kendall Jenner/Instagram/Instagram]