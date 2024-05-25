Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Enjoy Date Night In Miami! LOOK!  

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s rekindled romance heats up!

Unless you have been living under a rock, you most likely know that the pair, who broke up in December, were caught getting cozy while at an afterparty for the Met Gala in New York City earlier this month — sparking reconciliation rumors! They even left the same hotel the following morning! Feeding the reconciliation rumors, the model attended Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted show in Orlando last weekend.

A source for Entertainment Tonight shared that he and Kendall are spending “time together when they can,” but they were not “necessarily back together or an exclusive item.” However, the evidence says otherwise! Celebrity gossip maven Deuxmoi said on the Deux U podcast on Thursday that Kendall and Bad Bunny are “going strong” and enjoyed a date at Epcot in Disney World. And it seems like they tried to hide that they’re back together, as an eyewitness claimed to the podcast host that they wore disguises! Bad Bunny wore a bandana to cover his face and a white hat, while Kendall sported a blonde wig.

Days later, it appears they are not hiding anymore! They stepped out in public together! According to TMZ, Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen out in Miami on Friday night after the musician performed at the Kaseya Center. And yes, the 818 Tequila founder did support her beau and attend the show… again! Check out a video of her in the crowd (below):

Kendall Jenner spotted at Bad Bunny’s show in Miami, Florida last night pic.twitter.com/R4fVkVEENc — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) May 25, 2024

They enjoyed a private dinner at Gekko Japanese Steakhouse later that night. The outlet reported they walked inside the establishment together, and staff quickly hurried them into a VIP room, where they dined for roughly an hour and 20 minutes before leaving after midnight.

An eyewitness told the outlet the lovebirds did not show any PDA – though they still seemed like a couple. Backing that impression? Footage obtained by TMZ showed Bad Bunny walking out of the restaurant with Kendall behind him. At one point, the rapper turned around to make sure the reality star was with him. They then climbed into a waiting SUV and drove off. See (below):

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner leaving “Gekko” in Miami last night. ???? pic.twitter.com/pKhwupi6dy — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) May 25, 2024

If you weren’t convinced of the “rekendalling” before, there’s no denying it now! Kendall and Bad Bunny are totally going strong again! Reactions, Perez readers? Let us know in the comments below!

