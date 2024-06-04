Turns Out THIS Is Exactly What Kendall Jenner Saw On Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's Phone!

Kendall Jenner accidentally saw something she shouldn’t have on Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner‘s phone during a dinner party last fall — and it left her shocked to the core!

As you may recall, we reported late last week on the supermodel’s accidental snooping that led to a major discovery on the Indiana native’s phone. Kendall and her momma Kris Jenner had invited the Golden Bachelor over to their place last fall for a nice dinner. The Kardashians stars were huge fans of the show, so they wanted to meet the leading man. And they got a whole lot more than that!!

According to TMZ, who chatted with Gerry about the incident, Kris and Kendall had commandeered his phone during dinner to make a call to his daughter, Angie. They wanted to chat with the woman about her reality TV rock star dad! Well, they swiped the phone from him to start chatting, and lo and behold, what did they find?! Contact information for Theresa Nist! Per that outlet, there was a photo, a full name, AND a phone number for Theresa right there on Gerry’s phone. Welp! Cat’s out of the bag!!

Now, Kenny deserves a little bit of credit here. At the time that she discovered Theresa’s contact info in Gerry’s phone, the Golden Bachelor was only a few episodes into airing on television. The show was FAR from revealing the final couple to the world. So, Kenny (and momager Kris) kept it a perfect secret and let it all play out on TV as designed. Good for them!

We can’t help but feel a little bit for Kylie Jenner‘s older sister too, though. After all, she was a big fan of the show! That’s why she had Gerry over for dinner in the first place! And for her to accidentally come across her own spoiler, thereby ruining the end of the show for herself inadvertently… that sucks! LOLz!

Ah, well. At least she was a good sport about it and kept her mouth shut. The KarJenner fam knows a thing or two about drumming up anticipation and attention with teasers and stuff, so no doubt that helped Kendall along in this case. What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on the sitch down in the comments (below)!

