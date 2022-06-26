Kendall Jenner Sunbathes Completely Nude After Devin Booker Split!

Kendall Jenner is basking in that newly single glow!

One week after her breakup with basketball player Devin Booker, the 26-year-old model took to her Instagram to show a snap of her lying out in the sun – sans a swimsuit. Yep, Kendall was rocking nothing but her birthday suit and a green baseball cap on top of her head!

In the racy pic, she could be seen laying down on her stomach on top of a salmon-colored towel while scrolling through her phone. Her string bikini could also clearly be seen tossed to the side. Ch-ch-check out the sizzling snap (below):

Of course, Kenny is no stranger to stripping down and flaunting her body. But the sizzling new snapshot came shortly after it was reported that she and Devin called it quits after two years of dating. Sources revealed that some talks about where their future was going basically made them realize that they were not on the same page — at least at this time. An insider specifically told Entertainment Tonight that “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths.” Meanwhile, another source shared with E! News:

“Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half.”

Apparently, things started to go down hill between them following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy. While the former couple had a “really nice time” at the festivities, their relationship took a turn once they returned home to the states and “started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.” According to the insider, Kendall even told the 25-year-old athlete that she “wanted space and time apart.”

But before anyone starts thinking that this is the end of the road for the relationship, they noted that the breakup may not be permanent!

“They have been in touch since and do care about one another. They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split.”

So who knows! Maybe we will see Kendall and Devin rekindle their romance sometime in the future. In the meantime, though, it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is enjoying living the single life!

