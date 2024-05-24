Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny DEF Back Together & Trying To Hide It -- Spotted Trying To Go INCOGNITO At Epcot!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are so back on!

Earlier this month, reconciliation rumors began for the lovebirds when they were photographed snuggling up to each other on a couch at a Met Gala after-party. They then left the same hotel the morning after! Neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny has addressed whether they’re dating again or not. However, they continued to fuel the speculation when The Kardashians star was spotted at his Most Wanted show in Orlando over the weekend!

Related: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Want To Buy A LOVE NEST In Lake Como After Romantic Visit!

Last week, a source for Entertainment Tonight insisted they were not “necessarily back together or an exclusive item” but are spending “time together when they can.” Yet all signs point to these two being officially an item again! Especially after this new scoop from Deuxmoi!

During an episode of the Deux U podcast on Thursday, the gossip maven updated listeners on Kendall and Bad Bunny, saying things are “going strong” between them after “the rekendalling.” Apparently, the pair decided to spend some more time together in Florida! Deuxmoi revealed an eyewitness spotted the model and the rapper with their own two eyes at Epcot in Disney World on Wednesday! OMG!

They supposedly were trying to go incognito while waiting for their food to be ready at a restaurant in the theme park, with Benito covering his face with a bandana and wearing a white hat. As for Kendall? She hid her signature brunette locks with a blonde wig! Wow! Not the reality star braving the Florida heat with a wig just to keep it a secret that she’s with Bad Bunny! Well, they failed at going incognito!

So they seemingly are attempting to hide while out and about together? Are the duo possibly not ready to hard-launch their relationship again? Hmm. It seems so! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Hulu/YouTube, Paul Jacobs/WENN]