So THIS Is Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Scared' To Have Kids -- Even As Bad Bunny Romance Heats Up!

Kendall Jenner: the only KarJenner left without any kids… Wild to think, right? So now all eyes are on her. Will she have them or not? Well, it sounds like even she doesn’t know quite yet — because of her mental health?

During Thursday’s Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, the supermodel got candid about having kids in a sneak peak of what’s to come — and she laid it all out on the table.

While discussing her anxiety with Scott Disick, she admitted it’s been “really bad lately” — and that’s why she’s hesitant to bring kids into the world! She explained:

“It’s one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children.”

That’s so sad! The 27-year-old has been open about her anxiety in the past, so we can totally see where she’s coming from.

Related: The Kardashians Producer Talks Bad Bunny & Timothée Chalamet

So what exactly does this all mean for her relationships? Like, say, with her current beau Bad Bunny? As we all know, the pair’s relationship has been heating up as of late. They even went Instagram official over the weekend! But at the time this season was shot (or at least the beginning of it), it sounds like she and BB either hadn’t started dating yet, or their relationship hadn’t quite flourished. She explained elsewhere in the episode:

“I’m the worst single person ever, because I’m not going out. I’m not exploring anything. I just sit at home. But whatever. I don’t chase — I attract.”

Sounds like it! We mean, Bad Bunny literally has a song called Where She Goes — with SO many Kendall references!

She added:

“I’m also really good at being independent. It’s not something I’m looking for, either. I think I just find myself in relationships.”

We wonder if the reality star is leaning more in one way or the other when it comes to having kids now that she and the Puerto Rican rapper are so serious. We’ll just have to wait and see!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hulu & NBC/YouTube]