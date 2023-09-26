Bad Bunny's New Song Is About Sex With A 'Cowgirl' & Fans Think It's Kendall Jenner!

Bad Bunny released a sexy new track this week — and fans are convinced it’s about Kendall Jenner!

The new song, which was released on Monday, is called Un Preview, and it’s all about falling in love (and subsequently getting down and dirty) with a cowgirl! The lyrics go:

“Baby, I’m not scared / Of trying you and falling in love again / F**k it, mami, I’ll follow your lead, ayy / Really crazy in the club, I’ll get close / dancing and kiss your neck, ayy / With you I’m on fire”

“Mami, I’ll follow your lead”?? That’s the same pet name he gave the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in an Instagram video not too long ago… OMG!

Related: Why Fans Think Drake Is In Love With Kim Kardashian After That Song!

That’s not the only proof fans have to back up this theory, though. In the music video, which is full of lyrics about “great sex” and provocative dancing, a model is seen in a nude dress riding a horse. Ch-ch-check out the full MV (below):

This seems like a pretty obvious nod to the 27-year-old. We’ve never thought of her as a “cowgirl” — but she is an avid equestrian! Plus, a nude dress? That’s a staple KarJenner style! Not only that, Kendall recently did a Stella McCartney campaign which had her posing nude atop a horse.

The supermodel, in the past, has posted some pics to the ‘gram featuring the western theme. We mean, she wore a tank that read “j’adore cowboys” and even dressed up as the cowgirl Jessie from Toy Story!

This theory seems to have some serious backup! Sounds like Bad Bunny has found himself a cowgirl, and they’ve got a really HAWT sex life to boot.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]