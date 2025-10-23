Kevin Federline Is Embarrassing Britney Spears -- But His Book Is FLOPPING Compared To Hers: REPORT

Looks like this isn’t gonna be the big cash out Kevin Federline was hoping for!

This week, Britney Spears’ ex-husband released his scathing tell-all, You Thought You Know, sharing his version of the story – detailing their romance, breakup, her conservatorship, and so much more. It’s been a highly-publicized memoir, but… nobody cares enough to buy it!

According to Rob Shuter’s Substack on Saturday, the memoir hasn’t even broken into Amazon’s Top 500 list despite an aggressive PR run! Damn! That’s embarrassing!

Now, to be fair, Rob’s intel came just a few days before Kev’s book hit shelves on Tuesday. But the sources were dead on. Sales aren’t doing well at all. The book ranked #1,126 (!!!) in Books when it was released on Amazon. It’s managed to reach #8 in Actor & Entertainer Biographies, #15 in Rich & Famous Biographies, and #18 in Memoirs (Books). Not great…

Meanwhile, Brit Brit’s memoir, The Woman in Me, released in 2023, quickly broke records. Within HOURS of her release, the singer claimed it was already “the highest selling celebrity memoir in history.” So, there’s a MASSIVE difference!

A publishing insider told Rob the ex-dancer clearly “thought shocking sells.” He filled the book with all the juiciest and most controversial stories he could, a veteran publicist added:

“This book was supposed to be his next payday.”

Now that Britney’s child support checks have dried up, Kev was apparently eager to make bank. But other industry sources also said he thought this memoir would be a stepping stone back into the spotlight. That ain’t happening, though! Not with these numbers!

One source declared Kevin “wanted attention and redemption.” Instead, he’s “destroyed what was left of his credibility.” Ouch!

It doesn’t help that the Gimme More vocalist’s loyal fanbase have taken to social media with hashtags #WeBelieveBritney and #StopExploitingHer, encouraging folks NOT to buy the book. They’ve even called him out for lying, just like their favorite artist accused him of “gaslighting” and filling the pages with a bunch of “white lies.”

So… who is reading the book? The father’s candid remarks left a big impact on his kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, a family insider shared:

“The boys insisted on reading it. They wanted to know the truth.”

The confidant heartbreakingly said, “it shattered them,” adding:

“They cried. It confirmed things they’d always suspected.”

According to the source, Kevin sat with the kids as they read the book to help them process everything. Oof. Tough.

All this book press has to be exhausting for Britney, but at least for her, not many people are reading the whole book! LOLz! Are you surprised by the sales so far? Sound OFF (below)!

