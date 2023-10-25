Britney Spears Gloats About Memoir's Bestselling Success After Only One Day In Bookstores!

Nobody can touch Britney Spears right now.

At least not from a literary perspective — because her book is at the top of the heap! The Toxic singer took to Instagram late on Tuesday night to boast about her book sales, and she made quite a claim about it!

In a brand-new post on that social network, the 41-year-old pop superstar wrote this of her memoir The Woman In Me, which hit store shelves for the first time earlier in the day on Tuesday:

“It’s happening!!! My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1!!! Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive!!! Love you all!!!”

Whoa!

Now, per Page Six, a rep for the publisher Simon & Schuster hasn’t yet confirmed whether Britney’s memoir actually is the “highest selling celebrity memoir in history.” But there’s no question the book is hugely popular. Not only were pre-sale numbers big, but The Woman in Me currently sits atop the bestseller lists at both Amazon and Barnes and Noble, so it’s definitely being bought by a LOT of people!

TBH, it’s nice to see her change of heart. This pride over the sale is quite a difference for Britney from a few days ago, when she bizarrely blasted the press for covering the stories in her tell-all book. Guess all those headlines worked out well for her, didn’t they?!?!

