Kevin Federline Alleges Britney Spears Wished Kids Dead, Punched Sean Preston, & Verbally Mistreated Them!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jeez. This is really sad, if true.

In Kevin Federline‘s new book, You Thought You Knew, out next week, he claims Britney Spears mistreated their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. And he really held nothing back, detailing the pop star’s years of alleged parenting issues.

Related: Kevin Federline Bashes Sam Asghari For… Marrying Britney!

Per Page Six on Friday, the dancer alleged Britney once PUNCHED Preston in the face! WTF!! He also recalled when Preston was 10 or 11 years old, he asked his father why the singer kept forcing him to take a bath with her. Kevin said:

“It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop.”

He also alleged Britney ignored their shellfish allergy (and Jaden’s other serious allergies), repeatedly feeding them shellfish despite their negative reactions to it. Horrifyingly, he added that Jayden was once hospitalized while Britney was looking after him in Louisiana. They told the boy it was due to allergies — but he’d actually gotten hold of pills! Kevin remarked:

“Whether they were Britney’s or someone else’s, I’ll never know.”

Yikes. That’s scary…

Interestingly, Kevin went on to claim Britney’s always had a different relationship with Jayden than her eldest son. By the way, Jayden’s the one she’s been seen with most as she reconciles with her kids. So, what’s been their issue?

The Lose Control crooner called out his ex-wife for overly babying Jayden, such as by keeping him in diapers long after he was potty-trained. As he got older, she’d allegedly often wake him up in the middle of the night “and drag him to her room” to keep her company. Not only was this disruptive for the kid, it signaled a larger divide in the family:

“This had gone on his whole life at that point, just one more thing that required my intervention to stop. It was a pattern: she’d pull him into her room at all hours, leaving Preston alone. The imbalance in her attention towards them was beyond frustrating — it was harmful.”

Once, when the kids were home with Kevin’s new wife, Victoria Prince, and their nanny, the Circus performer allegedly barged into the home unannounced, making it past security wearing “a corset top and Daisy Dukes so short that Vic could see everything.” The author detailed:

“No underwear. One boob hanging out of a ripped shirt. In one hand she’s got a single purple diaper. For Jayden. Who hadn’t worn a diaper in over a year.”

She supposedly undressed her son, putting him in a diaper, and eventually left after the nanny confronted her. She never once spoke to her other son during the visit, who was in the movie room. Oof.

The actor grew more and more concerned with his sons’ visits to their mother as her alleged erratic behavior escalated and put them in harm’s way. He continued:

“Britney’s visits with the boys were frequent enough, but there was always something going on in her world: issues with her agent/boyfriend, Jason [Trawick], clashes with her dad, or decisions that made me question what kind of environment the boys were walking into, like the time they came home with their hair bleached.”

He went on:

“Not just streaked or lightly done. It was bleached down to their scalps. Their skin was burned. I had to shave their heads, and their scalps looked like leopard print from their chemical burns.”

After all this, by the time they were teenagers, the kids supposedly told Kevin they didn’t want to visit the A-lister anymore. They’d even started recording the Toxic vocalist at this time, capturing her allegedly screaming at Preston for not wearing the shirt she wanted him to wear for an Instagram picture. Jeez. For the record, during a particularly explosive time for the family just a few years ago, Kevin released shocking videos the boys took when they were “11 & 12” of their mother reprimanding them.

The kids eventually moved to Hawaii with their dad, after which they hit a major breaking point with the Crossroads star. Over the phone, Preston got into an argument with Brit — in which she supposedly said she wished Preston, Jayden, and Kevin were dead! Kevin reflected:

“How could a mother say that to her son? Preston, having dealt with her vitriol for years, took it better than I did. He understood her anger and instability, but it didn’t make it any less painful. Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they’ll carry for the rest of their lives.”

Whoa. It’s all very heartbreaking. No child deserves to go through any of that.

FWIW, Britney has blasted this new tell-all, saying it’s full of “white lies,” with her rep claiming it was published only so her ex can profit off her “after child support has ended.” She has not directly reacted to these allegations yet.

Thoughts? Let us know (below)…

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram & 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube]