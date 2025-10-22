Kevin Federline Hasn't Spoken To Britney Spears In HOW LONG?!

Kevin Federline may be putting Britney Spears on blast in print, but he hasn’t actually spoken to his ex-wife in a VERY long time!

Defending his new tell-all, You Thought You Knew, while speaking to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, K-Fed revealed he hasn’t had any communication with the pop star “for a long time.” But how long are we talking? It’s kinda shocking considering they share two kids! He dished:

“It’s definitely been some years.”

Whoa. Years?? That’s kinda sad. But now that the kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, are of legal age — 20 and 19, respectively — we guess they don’t have to speak as much anymore!

As for the kids, they’re rebuilding their own relationship with Brit. The dad confirmed they’ve each seen their mom “within the last year.” Sean saw the singer last Christmas while Jayden was with her “three or four months ago.” That’s nice!

Kevin noted the kids’ communication with the Crossroads star has been “pretty open” — even though it’s “not what it should be.” He explained:

“That’s a fluid situation. Something that needs work, and there’s a lot to try to be built on right there.”

After all they’ve been through, it’s going to take time! And it’s totally in the boys’ hands now, the dancer shared:

“My sons are adults now, so I mean, they have to really figure out what they’re trying to do with that situation… I don’t want them living under the shadow of all of this.”

We suppose there’s always a natural shift when kids become grown. The co-parents can fade into the background more. But seeing as the family dynamic is still so tense, you’d kinda hope Kevin could find a way to get along with Brit for the kids’ sake! Guess it’s too toxic for them to do so at this point…

No wonder Britney feels so betrayed by this new memoir, though! It’s hard enough to have a former loved one air your dirty laundry, but doing so without a conversation first sucks!

Thoughts?!

