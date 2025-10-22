Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kevin Federline Is Embarrassing Britney Spears -- But His Book Is FLOPPING Compared To Hers: REPORT Team Britney? Jamie Lynn Spears Unfollows Kevin Federline After He Leaked Her Texts In Memoir! Epstein List Clues! Virginia Giuffre Hints At Multiple Politicians In Posthumous Memoir! Kevin Federline Hasn't Spoken To Britney Spears In HOW LONG?! Kevin Federline Swears He Wrote Scathing Britney Spears Tell-All To Help Her! ...HUH?? Kevin Federline Details Another 'Final Straw' In Britney Spears Relationship -- And It Involves Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan! Dua Lipa's Fiancé Callum Turner Reveals Couple's UNBELIEVABLE Meet-Cute Story -- But Does Anyone Believe It?? Kevin Federline Says Seeing Britney Spears Wearing THIS 'Haunted' Him -- And Led To Custody Fight Britney Spears Says She Has 'Brain Damage' While Clapping Back At Kevin Federline's 'Garbage' Book! Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears Slapped Him While She Was Holding Their Son -- But Why?? Kevin Federline Complains About Britney Spears' $40K Monthly Checks -- Says It 'Didn't Stretch As Far As You'd Think'! Kevin Federline Reveals The Brutal Way He Found Out Britney Spears Filed For Divorce! 

Kevin Federline

Kevin Federline Hasn't Spoken To Britney Spears In HOW LONG?!

Kevin Federline Hasn’t Spoken To Britney Spears Since WHEN?!

Kevin Federline may be putting Britney Spears on blast in print, but he hasn’t actually spoken to his ex-wife in a VERY long time!

Defending his new tell-all, You Thought You Knew, while speaking to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, K-Fed revealed he hasn’t had any communication with the pop star “for a long time.” But how long are we talking? It’s kinda shocking considering they share two kids! He dished:

“It’s definitely been some years.”

Whoa. Years?? That’s kinda sad. But now that the kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, are of legal age — 20 and 19, respectively — we guess they don’t have to speak as much anymore!

Related: Nicki Minaj Comes For Kevin Federline Amid Britney Spears Drama!

As for the kids, they’re rebuilding their own relationship with Brit. The dad confirmed they’ve each seen their mom “within the last year.” Sean saw the singer last Christmas while Jayden was with her “three or four months ago.” That’s nice!

Kevin noted the kids’ communication with the Crossroads star has been “pretty open” — even though it’s “not what it should be.” He explained:

“That’s a fluid situation. Something that needs work, and there’s a lot to try to be built on right there.”

After all they’ve been through, it’s going to take time! And it’s totally in the boys’ hands now, the dancer shared:

“My sons are adults now, so I mean, they have to really figure out what they’re trying to do with that situation… I don’t want them living under the shadow of all of this.”

We suppose there’s always a natural shift when kids become grown. The co-parents can fade into the background more. But seeing as the family dynamic is still so tense, you’d kinda hope Kevin could find a way to get along with Brit for the kids’ sake! Guess it’s too toxic for them to do so at this point…

No wonder Britney feels so betrayed by this new memoir, though! It’s hard enough to have a former loved one air your dirty laundry, but doing so without a conversation first sucks!

Thoughts?!

[Image via DJDM/WENN/FayesVision]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 22, 2025 14:30pm PDT

Share This