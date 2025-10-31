Khloé Kardashian Blasts Kourtney With WILD Claim In Fight: 'You Are Unhappy In Your Life'

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian have beef.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourt vented to her longtime friend Simon Huck about leaving a family group chat because of her younger sister:

“I just left a chat with Khloé. I couldn’t control myself.”

She claimed the Good American founder was “talking s**t about everything and everyone” and she just couldn’t handle the negative vibes. In a confessional, the Poosh founder revealed:

“Khloé is just talking negatively about somebody who posted something. ‘Oh my gosh, this person,’ and just, like, talking s**t about them and, ‘How could they post this,’ you know, just analyzing it and I’m like, ‘Really?’ This is not what we have time for, and I just said, ‘Let them live their lives, you know?’”

But Khloé has a different take. In her own confessional, the 41-year-old told cameras:

“First of all, I wasn’t talking to her. I was talking to Kylie and Kris, who chimed in. And Kourtney was like, ‘Can’t you just let people be who they are?’ You’re defending someone — and I said, ‘Can’t you give me the same energy,’ basically. Can’t you let me be who I am? And she’s like, ‘You’re so f**king negative,’ and just leaves the chat. And I’m thinking, ‘What a p***y.’ Who says something then exits? That’s so lame.”

Ha!

Kourt just isn’t here for the negativity in 2025, though. She prefers to move with “light and love.” And before officially leaving the group chat, she said she told her younger sister the “criticism is off the charts these days.” However, Khloé stood her ground and said she wouldn’t be “shamed” for having feelings her older sister doesn’t approve of. Kourtney added in a confessional:

“I’m just trying to limit my communication with people all day long. And then when someone gives me a reason to just leave the conversation, then I’m going to take it.”

But Khloé returned fire with some harsh assessments in her own confessional:

“You want to say I’m negative? I’m miserable? You are projecting. You are unhappy in your life and you’re taking it out on me. Whatever you’re going through, work it out, don’t flip s**t on me. I’m a very happy, positive, loving person. I live a great life. You can suck my big, fat d**k.”

She has such a way with words. LOLz!

Hilariously, the mom-of-two admitted on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this year that she “loves to add” people back after they leave group chats:

“Who the f**k do you think you are? You are not leaving. And then they get pissed. I just keep adding them. Who runs away from a conversation?”

We bet Kourt doesn’t love that!

Reactions to this latest Kardashian sister drama??

