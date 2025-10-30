Kourtney Kardashian Calls Khloé & Rob’s Sibling Bond ‘Incestual’!

Kourtney Kardashian is calling it like she sees it.

The Poosh founder opened up about her younger siblings Khloé and Rob’s… erm… unique relationship during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. While breaking down how she, Kim, and Khloé all have their own personal and wildly differing relationships with the only Kardashian boy, she claimed she and him are “super close friends.”

“At one point, we would go out together, hold hands, just have so much fun together. I love having him around.”

Related: Sydney Sweeney Exposes All In Completely Sheer Dress!

As for Kimmy’s relationship with the Arthur George founder, she claimed they’re “like the husband and wife that hate each other.” But when it comes to Khloé and Rob… Things are completely different:

“Him and Khloé are a little incestual.”

We don’t know whether to laugh or cringe…

While Rob is camera shy now, anyone who’s been a fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians can attest to that. Just the way those two spoke to each other at some points is enough to shock anyone. You can ch-ch-check out some of his most memorable moments (below):

Do YOU agree with Kourt??

[Images via Hulu & E!/YouTube, & Rob Kardashian/Instagram]