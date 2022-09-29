WHAAAA? Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson WERE Engaged When He Fathered Another Child, Source Says

Khloé Kardashian left out some VERY important details in Thursday’s The Kardashians!

As we reported earlier today, during the second episode of the new season of the family’s Hulu series, Khloé sat down for a chat with her sis Kim Kardashian — and she dropped a bomb! The Good American founder revealed Tristan Thompson proposed to her in December 2020 (before s**t hit the fan with their romance), but she turned him down. She explained:

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone.’ And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.’ And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever going to accept something and give someone false hope. And I said that to him.”

Sounded like a good thing considering how messy things got between the couple… but apparently, there was WAY more to the story!

While Khloé did decline Tristan’s December proposal, according to an ET source on Thursday, Khloé actually accepted a second proposal from the basketball player just two months later — in February 2021. Yes, this means they were 100% engaged in March 2021 when the reality star threw her secret fiancé a 30th birthday party. You know, the party the NBA star allegedly left before getting Maralee Nichols pregnant. Damn!!

It’s even worse than we thought — and that’s saying something!

Also, it took Khloé nearly an entire year until she found out about Tristan’s cheating scandal — since the news didn’t break until December 2021. So, were they engaged the whole time?! It would surely explain why Khlo was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring several times in early 2021.

Proof money can’t buy happiness!

Despite flaunting the rock, the momma kept quiet about her love life at the time. In March 2021, Kris Jenner tried to explain the ring away, telling Ellen DeGeneres:

“That’s a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring! You should ask Khloé that.”

Ugh. It just gets sadder and sadder for Khloé with every new detail we learn. We suppose their surrogacy plans make even more sense if they were engaged, too! Still, what a s**tty thing Tristan did! SMH.

As we reported, in the season premiere, the KUWTK alum revealed she wasn’t given a heads-up about the paternity scandal — finding out about her partner’s infidelity with the rest of the world. To top it all off, they had JUST completed the embryo transfer amid their surrogacy journey to welcome a second child, which she claims the Chicago Bulls player encouraged her to do by a certain date because he knew his cheating scandal was about to break. Oof.

The crap KoKo’s had to deal with is wiiiild, especially considering she must have been all in on him the second time around if she accepted Tristan’s proposal! She was committed, too bad he couldn’t appreciate what he had in front of him. Khloé deserves a god of a man after all this bulls**t. Thoughts?!

