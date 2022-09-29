Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Turned Down A Proposal From Tristan Thompson -- And Family Found Out MONTHS Later

Tristan Thompson once popped the question to his now-former partner way back when — and she turned him down!!

Thursday’s new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu brought viewers a lot of new info about Khloé Kardashian‘s love life. It also revealed fresh deets about some of the negatives the athlete has brought into her life. But we’ll get there in a minute — first, the proposal!

Related: Tristan Caught Leaving Party With OnlyFans Model HOURS Before Khloé Debuted Son On TV!

During the newest season two ep, Khloé told older sister Kim Kardashian about how before the Maralee Nichols scandal broke, Tristan actually proposed!! Of course, the NBA star is a bit of a playboy (there’s the understatement of the millennium), so him getting down on one knee would be unexpected, to say the least.

Still, according to the Good American founder, that’s how it went down. And she was admirably honest with him, too. At the time, she told Tristan she wasn’t happy about where their relationship was, and she wanted to wait until things improved before going down the road to a wedding:

“What I said, is that I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship, because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone. And that’s why I said, ‘you know, I’m not comfortable accepting this right now, because I’m not excited to tell my family.'”

OMG!

Of course, we were shocked to hear about that development! Kim wasn’t, though. In fact, the SKIMS founder explained how she knew about it before it happened — only to find out much later that Khloé turned it down.

Kim said:

“I asked him months later, the night after I thought it happened, and he’s like, ‘Oh, I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?'”

In a confessional, Kim explained she was expecting him to propose on Valentine’s Day 2021. However, when she queried the basketball star about it, he played down Khloé’s denial, and revealed it happened the previous December:

“It was like a year since they had drama. And then I called him the day after and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?’ And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did in December.'”

For Khloé, she knew the rejection must have been painful. But she also knew it was important to be honest to herself. She explained that thought process to Kim:

“I’m not ever going to accept something and give someone false hope — and I said that to him.”

Of course, this all appears to have gone down after Tristan’s Jordyn Woods scandal, and before his baby momma s**t show with Nichols. Knowing how all that ended up happening, it’s clear True Thompson‘s momma dodged a bullet, as it were. Still, damn!! Turn down a proposal only to then get cheated on?! (Again…) Brutal AF!!!

Related: Tristan Shares His Own Thirst Trap Hours After Khloé Gets Close To Italian Hunk!

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé learned she has “brain trauma” in part as a result of the anxiety and heartbreak related to Tristan’s infidelities. The reveal came as Khloé and little sis Kendall Jenner visited a doctor to get brain scans. Kenny’s meeting with Dr. Amen was fairly normal, and her MRI came back with the doc boasting of her “beautiful brain,” despite a bit of trauma and anxiety showing.

Sadly, the Revenge Body host was another story. Dr. Amen turned to Khloé and straight-up asked:

“If we look at your brain — this is your brain right here. You hurt your brain?”

She candidly responded:

“I did. I went through a car windshield when I was 16. Head first and I was knocked out and I actually hit my head a couple times more after that.”

Oof.

But that wasn’t all. Dr. Amen then went through other parts of the reality TV star’s brain scan and noted how there appeared to be some residue of anxiety and emotional trauma flaring up in the organ, too:

“You worry and you can be anxious and you’ve had trauma. Do you see this diamond? This often will go with emotional trauma.”

Dr. Amen also asked about Khloé noting “past trauma” on her pre-visit intake forms. The star confirmed, referencing her difficult split from ex-husband Lamar Odom as one source:

“My dad died when I was 19. I was married for five years, and got a divorce. My ex-husband — he struggled with drugs. But he had a lot of trauma and then I think I was exposed to a lot of trauma being in that relationship.”

She then shifted the conversation to Tristan. Noting his long and unfortunate history of very public infidelities, Khloé explained some of what she’s been through there:

“My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while I was pregnant and then he just had a baby with somebody else while we were together that I found out. And all these things I find out about from social media myself so it’s pretty traumatic.”

The shocked doc responded:

“How do you manage to do so well?”

And for Khloé, the answer was simple:

“I think family.”

Amen — she’ll always have her family. Still, what an awful line of adversity to go through. And to see it all mapped out on her brain like that, too. Scary!!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube/Hulu/YouTube]