So Really Though, What's Up With Khloé Kardashian & Michele Morrone? Well...

Can’t a girl just take a pic?

Pshh, y’all knew what y’all were doing!! 😉

Sooo, remember Saturday when Khloé Kardashian posed alongside Michele Morrone for THAT steamy pic? You know, the one where he had his arm wrapped around her waist as she leaned into him ever so seductively while he seemingly whispered in her ear? See (below) for a refresher:

Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morroneat at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. pic.twitter.com/w5b3h3C1ag — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2022

Well, we hate to say it for all those who were already shipping them, but it turns out it was JUST for the sake of the pic — nothing more, nothing less.

Yes, a representative for the 365 Days star told TMZ Monday the photo was purely platonic and the two are NOT together romantically. They apparently met for the first time over the weekend at Milan Fashion Week where they were both at Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. According to the 31-year-old’s rep, it was actually people from Dolce & Gabbana who asked them to cuddle up for the snapshot, and the two just didn’t protest! He sure was quick to post and delete it from his Instagram, though…

Related: Wait, Did Kanye West Really Just Apologize To Kim?!

Hmmm, the photo did look pretty authentic, though. There had to be at least some semblance of chemistry there — otherwise they definitely wouldn’t have been THAT close!

The Italian model’s rep added Michele did, however, think Khloé was very nice, but that was as far as their relationship went… Just friendly.

Well, it was a fun run for the short two days fan speculation ran wild regarding the pair! Some Twitter users wrote things like:

“he is hot” “Both stuns” “Omg ????? Waitttt” “Tristan [Thompson] was ended” “if she datin him cool as long as its not tristan”

One fan even went as far as to theorize momager Kris Jenner had something to do with the photo:

“Don’t worry y’all Tristan is outside coming nothing but a Kris stunt”

Related: Khloé Tearfully Breaks Down Tristan Drama In The Kardashians

We could get behind that (besides for the Tristan part, of course)! It doesn’t seem too out of the realm of possibility, especially since it was at Kim’s D&G event — what a great way to bring even MORE attention to it than having her little sis pop up with a new man for the first time publicly! We know fans are hungry for any news surrounding the 38-year-old’s next romantic move, and since that private equity investor didn’t seem to pan out, we hope she ends up finding someone who really is worth her time. Someone who WON’T cheat on her multiple times! Who knows, maybe things will change with Michele — while the picture is accounted for, there’s no explanation for that video of them dancing! See (below):

Khloé Kardashian & 365 Days star Michele Morrone last night at the Dolce & Gabbana after party. pic.twitter.com/7Pu2UWjwcL — َ (@OffensiveDiva) September 25, 2022

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Khloé Kardashian & Michele Morrone/Instagram]