Khloé Kardashian Tearfully Breaks Down Tristan Thompson Baby Scandal In The Kardashians S2 Premiere -- And It’s Worse Than We Thought!

Khloé Kardashian deserves so much credit for handling this ordeal so well!

In the Season 2 premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians out on Thursday, the reality star finally got her moment to discuss the birth of her second child with Tristan Thompson following his crazy paternity scandal. We always knew this seemed like a complicated situation, but it sounds way more f**ked up than we ever realized! Buckle up, the Kar-Jenners had a lot of tea to spill!

The Good American founder began by tearfully hinting at the shocking drama in a confessional, saying:

“Obviously, it’s just really private and I just don’t want this to get out right now ‘cause I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate’s and all of that. It’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time.”

While she wanted this pregnancy to be “amazing,” it was quickly a “different experience” because of the scandal surrounding her baby daddy expecting a baby with Maralee Nichols. For those who don’t remember, the pro athlete’s shady ways returned to the spotlight after news of Maralee’s pregnancy broke in December.

So, it’s no wonder KoKo kept the surrogacy news a secret out of fear the announcement would turn into more of a “media frenzy.” Although she informed her inner circle AKA immediate family, saying:

“I can’t hear about this for months. About what an idiot I am. Like, what a dumb f**k I am.”

According to Khloé, the embryo transfer happened just days before Thanksgiving — and she was “encouraged” to do it by the Chicago Bulls player, recalling:

“All I know is, I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know.”

Gross. Just such a vile thing to do! Is it because he wanted her to agree to a second child before Maralee’s pregnancy made headlines?

Well, KoKo then found out about “Tristan’s situation the first week of December,” just days after the embryo transfer. It was then that T’s other baby momma filed a paternity suit claiming the basketball star fathered her son, Theo, now 9 months. He ultimately admitted to the infidelity. Naturally, the drama left her feeling “very angry” and “bamboozled.” The 38-year-old took the chance to clarify the timeline so nobody gets the wrong idea, adding:

“It’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else?”

Her famous family felt the same way. Kylie Jenner said in a confessional:

“I’m just really disappointed in Tristan. I think it’s really f**ked up that he knew he had another baby on the way with somebody else, which makes me uncomfortable to put someone in that position, especially when there’s a child involved.”

She added:

“This was just really unforgivable in my books.”

In a group chat with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kylie also expressed:

“I just didn’t like the fact that Tristan knew that this was happening.”

Kendall chimed in:

“You were encouraging Khloé to go forward with this, while you knew that that was also happening? It’s almost like he wanted to trap her.”

Meanwhile, Kim insisted their priority was to “rally around her and just be super supportive.” Just what we’re sure she needed in the emotional time! Later in the episode, Kris Jenner encouraged her daughter to take in her blessing — even if the circumstances were less than ideal:

“I just want you to enjoy [it]. I don’t want you to miss what’s happening because it’s such a blessing in disguise.”

The mommager added to the cameras:

“It’s tough. I just feel bad for her that the joy was kind of sucked out of it again.”

But Kris made sure she took a moment to celebrate by hosting a beautiful baby shower for her, which her daughter clearly enjoyed since she commented:

“I would not know what to do if it wasn’t for my family. I love my mom for forcing me to have this baby shower, because I can’t get this back.”

She added elsewhere:

“Obviously I’m going through this pregnancy without my partner, but I don’t feel lonely. I know I have the best family in the world.”

So sweet!

In a conversation with her best friend Malika Haqq, the TV personality noted Tristan was “excited” about the pregnancy — which only had to make her more upset! She noted:

“He keeps asking me questions, and I just won’t answer him.”

Like the saint she is, Khloé did the most gracious thing for her baby daddy! As the couple’s due date neared, the SKIMS founder wondered if Khloé had decided whether or not to allow the athlete into the delivery room. Interestingly, Kim thought “for the sake of the baby,” it was best to let him join the intimate moment. The momma wasn’t so sure, complaining:

“This is the strangest, most f**ked up situation. But once he’s here, he’s gonna be the blessing. He’s gonna be the ray of light. He’s the fun, exciting part. The waiting process? This s**t f**king sucks.”

Ultimately, she allowed Tristan to the hospital to meet the newborn when he was born in late July, explaining:

“I’ve been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not. But Tristan wants to be here, so I just figured why not? Let him come. I’ll never get this moment back.”

Check out a look at their baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, (below)!

Adorable! She is SO kind for being the bigger person and allowing Tristan there — even if not in the same room! The birth of the baby, whom she called a “beautiful gift,” also gave her a refreshed attitude, she reflected:

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad. Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

She continued:

“Now, I finally get to start the healing process. Now, I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out.”

So, what does the future entail? While speaking to her bestie Malika, the new mom of two suggested she’s going to find a way to co-parent with Tristan because she doesn’t want her children to have “daddy issues,” saying:

“I’ve always wanted two parents in the household helping raise the kids.”

She heartbreakingly finished:

“Sometimes we still just want the white house and the picket fence.”

Aw! She deserves all the happiness and joy in the world! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe ALL the s**t Tristan put her through? Sound OFF (below)!

