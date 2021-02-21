Khloé Kardashian Sparks Engagement Rumors Again With MASSIVE Diamond Ring!

Hold up, is Khloé Kardashian engaged?!

After months of speculation that the 36-year-old reunited with Tristan Thompson, she has sparked engagement rumors once again after sharing an Instagram pic, wearing an enormous diamond ring on that finger. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star seemingly meant to promote the launch of her Good American brand’s shoe line, captioning the snapshot:

“New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25.”

However, social media users took more notice to the giant sparkler on her ring finger rather than her new footwear. In the sexy promo pic, Khloé posed in a black thong and a pair of beige booties. Her left hand is placed on her backside — obviously, showing off the bling. As a result, many people took to the comments section questioning whether this was the business lady’s way of announcing her engagement. One fan even wrote:

“Humm let’s talk about the big rock on your finger.”

Many of the KoKo’s friends even commented, with former Kardashian assistant Stephanie Shepherd, writing:

“I don’t know where to direct my attention.”

Meanwhile, hairstylist and family friend Jen Atkin commented:

“Well good morning khloe !!!”

The momma of one’s stylist even added:

“I’m jaw dropped over two thingssssss.”

Her baby daddy also seemed to hint at the ring in the room, saying:

“WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection.”

Now, we should mention that Khloé has yet to address the huge question on our minds, nor did she directly say she was engaged in the post. The potential ring reveal came just a few weeks before the final season of Keeping Up, where we can expect to get a peek into Khloé and Tristan’s relationship more. And we hope they touch on this potentially shocking news!

As you may know, the pair were first linked in 2016 and have had a rocky relationship that included multiple cheating scandals. In 2018, the NBA player was first reported to have cheated, just days before the model gave birth to their daughter, True, and then again almost a year later, when he was accused of kissing Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. Afterward, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star tried to win her back multiple times and rekindled their relationship sometime last year. During the coronavirus pandemic, the twosome was even living together with their little one at the TV personality’s home.

Now, this also isn’t the first time the duo has sparked engagement whispers as Khloé was spotted wearing a large ring on her left hand while out in Boston back in December. In case you didn’t know, the basketballer had recently signed a contract with the Boston Celtics and had to move to the state. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the relocation hasn’t been smooth for the family, saying:

“Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloé especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately. Khloé is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive.”

The insider continued:

“She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career. At this point, they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air, and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust.”

Wow!! What do U guys think?! Are Khloe and Tristan engaged? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

