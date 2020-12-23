Khloé Kardashian Spotted Wearing PLANET-SIZED Engagement Ring! Did Tristan Thompson Propose!?

Unless our eyes deceive us, it looks like Khloé Kardashian just received the ultimate holiday gift!

On Tuesday, the KUWTK star was spotted out and about in Boston with daughter True Thompson, on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and what looks like a very, VERY huge engagement ring on her left ring finger — sparking rumors that Koko and the NBA star are to be wed!

The Good American mogul hasn’t responded to the speculation just yet — we’ll probably have to sit through a few cryptic Instagram Stories before she confirms — but as you can see in the pics (click HERE to look), it’s hard to view this rock as anything but a ginormous engagement ring. And when we say “ginormous”, we mean it: srsly, this thing is bigger than True!

Related: Khloé Called Out For Sweet Comment On Cute Pic Of Tristan’s Son — Really?

The sparkler sighting comes after the El Lay native decided to help the athlete get settled in the Massachusetts city as Tristan prepares to start his upcoming NBA season with his new team, the Boston Celtics. We’ve already heard that Koko wasn’t particularly excited about his move, with a source telling ET:

“Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloé especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately. Khloé is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive.”

The insider noted that the Revenge Body host won’t leave California for Beantown permanently, adding:

“She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career. At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust.”

Of course, this was before Koko was spotted rocking a planet-sized ring, and it’s safe to say the apparent engagement would be a game changer for their rollercoaster relationship.

Related: COVID Has Officially Canceled The KarJenner Family Christmas Party!

As you know, the couple have jumped quite a few hurdles since first revealing their romance back in September 2016. Just ahead of True’s birth in April 2018, videos surfaced showing Tristan cheating on the reality star. While the pair reconciled, they broke up a second time a year later over Tristan’s explosive cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. For that, the athlete was in the dog house for months, but his persistence in getting Koko back paid off, and they reconciled earlier this year.

So after all this heartbreak, will Khloé actually get her happy ending with Tristan? What do U think, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]