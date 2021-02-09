Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers ARE Engaged: 'When You Know, You Know, Right?'

It seems like just last week we were first hearing about Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’s “low key” relationship…

And in fact, it WAS less than a week ago that a source was revealing their casual, long-distance romance. So we were all a bit surprised to hear the football player thanking his “fiancée” during an NFL Honors acceptance speech over the weekend!

As it turns out, this relationship was not casual at ALL. It was about as serious as it gets! A source told People:

“They are very happy together. It’s not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?”

Another insider for E! News seemed to agree, saying:

“They can’t wait to get married and they want it to happen soon.”

How soon is soon?! And why are these two fast-tracking their romance like this!? According to the E! source, the breakneck pace of this whirlwind relationship just made sense for the Big Little Lies actress and her new beau. They explained:

“They had a very intense connection from the beginning. They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It’s a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn’t come as a surprise.”

Well, it’s definitely a surprise for us, seeing as how last we heard (in the spring of 2020) the 29-year-old “was still at an age where [she] wasn’t able to fully commit” to marriage and kids, per an interview with Bustle. But we guess meeting the right person can change your whole perspective! And in July, the pro footballer had just split up with Danica Patrick!!

Despite the long distance (Shailene is on a film set in Montreal, while Aaron was finishing up the football season), they’ve apparently managed to forge a rock-solid relationship. The E! Source claimed:

“They have spent the entire fall together and lived together throughout.”

(The “entire fall” still doesn’t sound that long to us in the grand scheme of things — but hey, good for them!)

They continued:

“She is very supportive of his career and embraced his life in Green Bay. Even though she has her own career and life, she wanted to be there with him. Over the next year, they plan to spend some time traveling and enjoying a warmer climate.”

Sounds good to us!

While we’re obviously still pretty shocked by this news, we’re happy for them nonetheless. Wishing this new couple a bright and happy future together!

