Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Not Excited For The Move' To Boston With Tristan Thompson...

Khloé Kardashian isn’t particularly excited about Tristan Thompson‘s career trek up into the far Northeast!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is a California girl through and through, so to hear her reaction to her controversial baby daddy signing with the NBA‘s Boston Celtics… well, let’s just say she’s not too happy right now!

A source explained as much in a new conversation with ET on Wednesday night. According to the inside info, it sure seems like New England’s regional hub city isn’t exactly on the Good American founder’s list of must-live places! Awkward…

The insider dished (below):

“Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloé especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately. Khloé is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive.”

Not great!!!

The insider gave more context, too, adding:

“She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career. At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust.”

Hmmm… splitting time between two coasts is never easy. Especially for a toddler!

Of course, this all has to do with a major pact the basketball star signed with the Celtics last month — 2 years, $19 million — so the money is good and the ink on the contract is dry. It’s Boston or bust. At least for Tristan!

Where we are right now actually seems to be an improvement on just a few weeks ago, though! A source spoke to ET in late November and, as you may recall, that insider sounded far more pessimistic about the Revenge Body host spending any time on the east coast next season. Recall the old info:

“[She] won’t move to Boston… she’ll be there often and you’ll definitely see her court side when COVID is over.”

Sooo it appears a little something has changed, then, doesn’t it?! Obviously, COVID will remain an issue for the foreseeable future — it’s not even clear whether fans will be allowed to watch NBA games in person this year or not. But as far as shipping up to Boston, well, at least True Thompson‘s momma appears slightly more committed to it now? …Progress, or something??

Honestly, if she is there, it’ll probably force Tristan to be on his best behavior, right?! Otherwise, well, you know…

Just saying!!!

