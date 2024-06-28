Khloé Kardashian Gets Over 100 Flower Bouquets For Her 40th BDay! Can You Guess Who From??

Khloé Kardashian received a ton of love on her 40th birthday!

No, we’re not talking about her cheating ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristian Thompson right now. Her loved ones — and even some brands — showered her with beautiful gifts for her special day! What did she get? Apparently, over 100 flower bouquets! Whoa!

Related: Tristan Thompson Calls Khloé Kardashian His ‘Best Friend’ While GUSHING For Her 40th Birthday…

Khloé posted a photo to Instagram Stories showing her dining room table totally covered in flower arrangements! Look (below):

Damn! Her house must be filled with bouquets in every corner!

Where did all these flowers come from? Of course, a lot of her family members sent over the sweet presents, including Kylie Jenner. Her little sister gave her pink and purple roses, which the Good American founder thought were “gorgeous.” Brother Rob Kardashian, who made a rare appearance at her b-day celebrations, sent some “stunning” pink daisies. Momma Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble made sure to give her a bouquet of light pink roses — which Khlo called “magical.” Oh, and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick — Kho-money’s longtime party pal — sent fuchsia roses and purple hydrangeas. She gushed over the surprise, saying:

“I love you so much, these are beautiful!!!”

Clearly, The Kardashians star is super grate for all the love she’s received from her fam! Check out the flowers from her family (below):

Gorg!!! But we guess Kourt, Kim, and Kendall decided to skip out on the flower trend this year! Moving on to friends…

A lot of besties also gifted flowers for the occasion! Those gift-givers included Malika Haqq, Simon Huck, Lorraine Schwartz, Lucas Newton, Jeff Leatham, Jennifer Cohan, Remy Ungerer, Justine Marjan, Sevana Petrosian, and Tracy Romulus. See some of the arrangements (below):

Aww!

Not only did those nearest and dearest to Khloé deliver some amazing flowers for her milestone birthday, but several companies did as well! Obviously, her clothing brand, Good American, sent over a massive bouquet. Other businesses that gave her bouquets also were Naked Wardrobe, 7Q Spa, and Zip N’ Bear. Take a look (below):

Amazing!!!

We hope Khlo had a fantastic birthday! It certainly looked like she did based on all these flower presents! We know it must have been aromatic at least! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram, Hulu/YouTube]