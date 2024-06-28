Tristan Thompson Calls Khloé Kardashian His 'Best Friend' While GUSHING For Her 40th Birthday... Dude...

Tristan Thompson is at it again.

How does that saying go? If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again? That’s how he’s living his life right now, at least as far as his ex-girlfriend and baby-momma-times-two Khloé Kardashian is concerned! As we’ve been following, Khlo-money celebrated her 40th birthday in style with her fam this week after officially hitting the big 4-0 on Thursday. But you damn well know Tristan couldn’t leave it alone without weighing in on the big birthday, too!!

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA veteran took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of four snaps of Khloé along with their kids, 1-year-old son Tatum and 6-year-old daughter True. Tristan even shared a sweet and touching pic of Khloé alongside his own younger brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy and other serious medical conditions. The pics themselves were all super sweet and entirely reasonable! But it was the captions that left us reeling…

In one, a snap of Khloé and True, Tristan wrote:

“You are the best mom”

No debate there! (Well, unless you’re Khloé’s older sister! LOLz!)

In a second pic of the four of them standing inside a light tunnel, he added:

“You are my best friend”

And in another — the pic with Khloé all smiles next to Amari in his wheelchair — Tristan wrote:

“And the most incredible human being I’ve ever met”

Awww!

But dude… “best friend”?! Really?? After all you put her through?! He’s so thirstyyyyyy! Ch-ch-check out all the swooning and gushing pics for yourself (below):

We must note that Khloé ONLY reshared the Amari picture and said that she appreciated what Tristan had to say… LOLz!

Obviously, we don’t need to re-litigate the saga and everything Khloé has been through with this deeply unserious man. But, like, come on. Again, we must ask… “best friend”?! Seriously?? BFFR! Let it go, dude!!!

[Image via Apega/MEGA/WENN]