Khloé Kardashian Dragged For 'Happiness Is The New Rich' Comment After Flaunting Daughter's Pricy Duds!

Khloé Kardashian is catching anger in the comments section over a remark she made on Sunday in what would have been an otherwise innocent Instagram Stories post!

The 37-year-old reality TV star takes a lot of heat from Instagram users in general, so sadly, it’s not particularly surprising that they would come after her for this. But we’re honestly wondering whether it’s even worth it to call her out on this one — after all, the Revenge Body host did share some wise thoughts in her apparently-controversial comment!

So, this all came about on Sunday evening, after Khloé re-shared the following message to her IG Stories (below):

“Happiness is the new rich. Inner peace is the new success. Health is the new wealth. Kindness is the new cool.”

See, that IG Stories message was posted just a couple hours after Khlo-money shared a pic carousel on her main page showing off daughter True Thompson‘s pricy new drip!

Earlier on Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her 3-year-old daughter’s lovely and fashionable look, which had the little girl was rocking a $1,300 tweed Gucci coat, a $600+ Gucci dress, and $500+ Fendi boots!

Throw in a bedazzled Judith Leiber clutch that runs nearly $4,000, and this complete $6,000-ish outfit is obviously nothing to scoff at (below):

But fans weren’t feeling the flashy post, with some criticizing Khloé down in the comments for the brazen share:

“Do you always have to flaunt your money? Glad your kid has Gucci.” “Must be nice to be rich.” “These kids are so exploited.” “This child’s outfit costs more than I make in a month.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Khloé has been called out for issues of fashion, fortune, and fame.

Perezcious readers will recall how back in 2019, the former late night radio DJ spoke about wealth during an interview on the podcast On Purpose, making these comments about having money and still living through problems (below):

“I hate it when people say ‘What do you have to worry about? You have all this money.’ Oh so money means you don’t have problems? I don’t care who you are, problems are problems. In your world, you might walk a day in my shoes and be like, ‘I don’t want those issues.’ Or I might walk a day in your shoes and be like ‘Wow everything is beautiful.’ You might see what I thought was a beauty as you’re not happy and satisfied with that. Those are all okay feelings. That’s why we each have our own lives.”

When those comments recently resurfaced on TikTok, as The Sun notes, fans called her out for not recognizing her privilege and the charmed life she leads. Which is fair! We get it! Money can solve a LOT of problems, and it sucks not to be able to have those resources available.

But Khloé is also right in her initial IG Stories comments (above) about health and happiness, too! Those things are critically important to living a good life and they run independently of money!

TBH, both things can be true, can’t they?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers???

