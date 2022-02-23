Lamar Odom Wants To Ask Khloé Kardashian On A Date!

Lamar Odom wants another shot at love with Khloé Kardashian.

To be fair, that sentiment has been pretty obvious for a long, long time. But now the former Los Angeles Lakers star is coming out in a new interview and explicitly explaining how he wants to re-connect with the Revenge Body star.

The 42-year-old former basketball star spoke to E! News in an interview published late Tuesday night, during which he opened up quite a bit about his ex-wife.

Of course, the history between these two will always be significant. They tied the knot in 2009 after only knowing each other for about a month, only to split in 2013 and officially divorce three years later, following the aftermath of Lamar’s near-fatal overdose. But the former University of Rhode Island basketball star isn’t content to leave the past in the past!

Speaking to the outlet about where he stands with the 37-year-old reality TV star, Lam-Lam explained that if he were to reconcile with Khloé now, he would start to build momentum slowly and easily:

“First, I would ask her how’s she doing, how her child is doing and maybe just ask her for lunch, just to be cordial. Just to be around her would be a blessing [for Lamar].”

Soooo that’s optimistic! It’s also a sentiment that, at least based on what we can determine up to this point, is decidedly not shared by Khloé.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been keen to steer clear of any possible reconciliation with Odom following the dramatic demise of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Still, Lamar has spoken about Khloé a lot recently.

We’ve recently covered several notable cases of nostalgic sentiment coming from the former longtime NBA star. He doesn’t regret voicing his opinions about all that, either!

Acknowledging his very vocal desire to reconcile with the former late night radio DJ, Lamar said:

“I just wasn’t bringing her up to bring her up. I’m not a stalker or anything like that.”

Well then!

Even with all that, Lamar seems to understand the situation, admitting in the interview that “we all change,” and because of that, he’s accepted that he “might not be able to be [Khloé’s] friend.”

Still, he cherishes what he once had with the reality TV star. Lamar summed it up with his:

“[Khloé will be with him] in a way that people can’t even really understand or fathom. … Once family, always family.”

Seems like a lot!

BTW, in this week’s ep of our podcast, we pontificated about THIS EXACT SITUATION, as you can hear (below):

We’re not saying we can predict the future or anything (LOLz!), but it’s a testament to how clearly Lamar is letting his desires be known regarding his ex-wife.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will Lamar ever reconcile with Khloé? Or should he back off at this point, since she's made it very clear at this point that she wants to move on??

Sound OFF with your thoughts on all this down in the comments (below)…

