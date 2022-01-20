Khloé Kardashian Called Out For Selling True Thompson's Old Clothes For BIG Money!

Khloé Kardashian is getting called out for selling 3-year-old daughter True Thompson‘s old clothes online!

As KUWTK fans no doubt know, the KarJenner fam has a clothing website called Kardashian Kloset (of course it’s spelled that way… LOLz) where they re-sell second-hand clothes, some of which they’ve previously worn.

Fans who checked the website this week were surprised to find it had been stocked with a bunch of True’s old outfits! And even worse, some of the pieces aren’t designer brands, but used Target fare selling for three times the store rate! WTF?!

The controversy started as the Revenge Body host tweeted a link to the new clothes last Friday, writing (below):

“Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits.”

Users perused the pieces, quickly seeing that many of the (children’s items!) were being sold for hundreds of dollars!

The most expensive item was a second-hand dress worn by True from luxury children’s brand Aristocrat Kids. Originally marketed by the site for $695, though the price was later cut to $556. For second-hand children’s clothes!!!

Wowwww!

Other items offered up include a pair of children’s Fendi jeans for $495, a second pair for $275, an Oscar de la Renta dress for $395, a pair of pink Gucci tennis shoes for $250, and a Givenchy sweater and a Balmain skirt for $675 each.

Hmmm…

Later, BuzzFeed reported that the Givenchy and Balmain pieces were discounted down to half price from their original lofty amount. Wow, what a bargain!!!

Obviously, there are a couple issues here: for one, the KarJenner fam is rich AF, and fans rightly realized it kind of looks tacky to sell children’s clothes at such a mark-up like this. Second, celebs like Khloé are often gifted designer clothes in promo packages and swag bags, so it’s quite the turnaround to potentially sell some of those pieces. Not a great look!

The most controversial item by far, though, was a non-designer piece! Several fans noticed that True’s old Cat and Jack brand tights were being sold on the site for $20 — which, compared to the designer clothes, is a bargain! But social media users pointed out that same pair of tights was being sold new at Target for just $6.99. A nearly 300% markup for used clothes?! Make it make sense!

Twitter users didn’t hesitate to call out Khloé and the rest of the famous fam over the pieces, with some reacting very strongly to the site’s supply (below):

“I see why they’re rich… people buy anything and for a ridiculous price” “Who would pay that much for children’s clothing let alone used. Who gives a damn about brand names. So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people I’m need” “I don’t understand reselling the clothes when you clearly don’t need the money and someone else in need could use them” “I cannot believe Khloe K is selling her baby’s clothes bc she’s growing..? She could donate those clothes to the poor or some charity like why would she need a consignment store for a baby??? This is weird” “It’s actually embarrassing to be mega rich and selling your kids clothing for premium prices and no mention of a children’s charity or a impoverished family charity”

Others specifically called out the super expensive Target tights, sharing:

“Target brand tights for 20 dollars??? They are 6.99 at the store” “Ummm the cat and Jack tights sell for $6.99 at Target, why are you listing them at $20?” “You really deadass reselling some target kids tights for $20 when they $7”

But because it’s Twitter, and you can find anything on that site (LOLz), Khloé had defenders pop up, too! Some users backed the former late night radio DJ’s decision to sell the clothes, writing:

“I don’t see anything wrong with her selling The clothes her daughter no longer is going to wear. A lot of those do the same in yard sales the problem is the price is too high for used clothes no matter who it’s from or what brand it is” “She’s done more for charities and people in a month then you probably have. Why shouldn’t she sell them? O cuz she’s rich?! So that means she has to give her stuff away? I sell my stuff AND I give stuff away. Stop bashing her” “No matter what! She dammed if she do … she dammed if she don’t, there’s nothing wrong with selling her daughters clothes, she’s a good person just keep getting a bad rap. I’m so glad she had her own mind”

Whew!

It’s a lot! TBF, this situation is made worse by a controversy that came up in July of 2020, when designer Christian Cowan publicly called Khloé out for attempting to sell what was apparently a loaned luxury dress on the family’s used-clothing website. Khloé never publicly reacted to that accusation, but the dress appeared to have been taken off the site shortly after Cowan’s accusation.

So could this be another situation where the KarJenners are selling off gifted (or loaned?!?!) clothes for pure profit?? Because that would certainly be something! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on this controversy down in the comments (below)…

