Khloé Kardashian Debuts Stunning New Hair Color -- And It's Giving Major Fall Vibes! LOOK!

Fall is here, and as the leaves change and the weather turns, Khloé Kardashian is going brunette!

The Kardashians star is by now known more for her blonde tresses, the specifics of which she’s played with a bit through the years — but mostly always keeping it light. But on Thursday, she TOTALLY flipped the script! The Revenge Body alum is now a full-on brunette for the first time in forever!

To celebrate the stunning hair color change, the Good American founder dropped a pair of pics on Instagram. As you can see, alongside four brown heart emojis in the caption, the reality TV vet is going all-in on fall feels:

OMG!

We love it! Such a different look for Koko, but it’s so cool! And it’s a big change, too! She’s been slowly angling towards a brunette look for a couple months now, but before this, her hair still had blonde highlights. Like this, from back in August:

But now it’s all brown! Rich, beautiful brown, baby!

We aren’t the only ones reacting positively, either. Across thousands of comments under the pic set, praise is flowing in from family members and other celebs! Here is what big sis Kourtney Kardashian had to say about the brunette locks:

“Stunning inside and out my sister”

As well as Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn:

“Coco Koko is my fave”

And Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée Lauren Sanchez:

“This is everything. Love love. So beautiful”

And talk show vet Jeannie Mai:

“Sheesherz koko”

LOLz! Sheesherz, indeed! Now, we’re wondering one thing: is Kim Kardashian going to steal this look just like she stole Khloé’s last hair color change?? Just asking!! Reactions, y’all??

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]