Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Selena Gomez Stuns In HOT New Pictorial -- LOOK! Lindsay Lohan & Lacey Chabert Recreate Iconic Mean Girls Scene On WWHL! WATCH! OMG! Watch Kylie Jenner Recreate Kendall's Viral Cucumber Cutting Video! Selena Gomez Talking About Her 'Future' Plans With Benny Blanco Is Making Our Hearts Swell! Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's Kids Make Rare Public Appearance -- Walking The Runway For A Good Cause! Pedro Pascal's Sister TOTALLY Stole The Gladiator II Red Carpet -- WOW! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Nail Addams Family Couple Costume! LOOK! Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Are Finally ENGAGED!!! Fast Food, Lies, & Other Proposal Deets! Watch Beyoncé Deliver Powerful Speech At Kamala Harris’ Houston Rally: ‘It’s Time For America To Sing A New Song’ Britney Spears Announces That She's Married Again! Wait, WHAT?! Liam Payne Donated A TON Of Money To Sick Children's GoFundMe Accounts In Final Days Everyone Compares North West To Kanye -- But She's Actually JUST Like Kim Kardashian When She Was Younger! Watch!

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Debuts Stunning New Hair Color -- And It's Giving Major Fall Vibes! LOOK!

Khloé Kardashian Debuts Stunning New Hair Color -- And It's Giving Major Fall Vibes! LOOK!

Fall is here, and as the leaves change and the weather turns, Khloé Kardashian is going brunette!

The Kardashians star is by now known more for her blonde tresses, the specifics of which she’s played with a bit through the years — but mostly always keeping it light. But on Thursday, she TOTALLY flipped the script! The Revenge Body alum is now a full-on brunette for the first time in forever!

Related: Lamar Odom Defends Getting A Love Doll Customized To Look Like Ex Khloé!

To celebrate the stunning hair color change, the Good American founder dropped a pair of pics on Instagram. As you can see, alongside four brown heart emojis in the caption, the reality TV vet is going all-in on fall feels:

OMG!

We love it! Such a different look for Koko, but it’s so cool! And it’s a big change, too! She’s been slowly angling towards a brunette look for a couple months now, but before this, her hair still had blonde highlights. Like this, from back in August:

But now it’s all brown! Rich, beautiful brown, baby!

We aren’t the only ones reacting positively, either. Across thousands of comments under the pic set, praise is flowing in from family members and other celebs! Here is what big sis Kourtney Kardashian had to say about the brunette locks:

“Stunning inside and out my sister”

As well as Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn:

“Coco Koko is my fave”

And Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée Lauren Sanchez:

“This is everything. Love love. So beautiful”

And talk show vet Jeannie Mai:

“Sheesherz koko”

LOLz! Sheesherz, indeed! Now, we’re wondering one thing: is Kim Kardashian going to steal this look just like she stole Khloé’s last hair color change?? Just asking!! Reactions, y’all??

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 22, 2024 11:32am PDT

Share This